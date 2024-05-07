UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I see the possibility of Israel actually downgrading its raid into Rafah. They’ve sort of mentioned that idea as a possibility,” said UCLA’s James Gelvin (approx. 1:30 mark).

“There were several families who lived in actually three neighborhoods of the Chavez Ravine … It was a community of Mexican American families predominately, not exclusively, going back two or three generations in that neighborhood,” said UCLA’s Eric Avila (approx. 2:35 mark).

“You have to feel bad for the advocates who come last and who have to face justices who are tired and have flagging attention spans,” said UCLA Law professor Adam Winkler, who’s an expert on the Supreme Court. “Supreme Court arguments are intense and the level of mental attention is very high.”

Parents of young children across California are facing a big decision right now: Should they keep their kids in preschool next year, or should they give the state’s newly expanding Transitional Kindergarten, or TK, a try? … “We’ve told parents that this is one of the most important times of their kid’s life, but we’ve left this information vacuum,” said Anna Markowitz, a professor at the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies.

You may ask, why am I here at the crack of dawn, standing in the middle of a dirt parking lot in the mountains? Well, I had a date with a [UCLA] Ph.D. student named Kelsey Reckling … Reckling is studying bird migration at UCLA. And for the last month and a half, she has been showing up at this parking lot in the wee hours of the morning to count birds.

There are at least more than 1.6 million adults and youth — ages 13 to 17 — who identify as transgender in the United States, or 0.6% of people ages 13 and older, according to the University of California, Los Angeles’ Williams Institute, a UCLA Law center for research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy.

“Sometimes the jet stream will briefly take a more winter-like southerly excursion — as occurred for a couple of days this past week — and bring one last meaningful precipitation event to California,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA.

I talked to Dr. Edmond Hewlett, consumer advisor for the American Dental Association and a professor at UCLA School of Dentistry, to find out why you shouldn’t rinse your mouth with water after brushing your teeth. (Hewlett was quoted.)