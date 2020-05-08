UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA’s vice provost for enrollment management, Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, said the university so far is meeting its targets for the incoming fall class. But initial numbers could provide a false sense of security.… “Historically, UCLA’s summer melt has been very low, but these are uncharted waters for all colleges,” Copeland-Morgan said in an email. “Recognizing that some admitted students may decide to stay close to home, we will use our waitlist to invite as many of these well-deserving students as we can to become Bruins.”

“We’re significantly hampered by lack of funding,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at U.C.L.A. who studies transmission of the coronavirus by people who are asymptomatic.

“We need to know much more, there must be much more evidence and there must be much more analysis of who is getting sicker, with a real focus on race, neighborhood and poverty,” [UCLA’s Randall Kuhn] said. (Translated from Spanish.)

Since millions of Californians began staying at home and off the roads in March, air quality in the Golden State has visibly improved. Once life returns to normal, however, air pollution levels are likely to return to their prepandemic levels. A team of UCLA researchers argues this does not have to be our fate… “It doesn’t need to take a global pandemic to create cleaner air and healthier lives,” said Yifang Zhu, one of the study’s lead authors and a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

That compares to fewer than 3 percent of first-time first-year students at four-year institutions who previously went to college soon after graduating high school, but first took off a year or more, according to the Higher Education Research Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles.

David Hayes-Bautista, director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA, pointed out that Latinos are twice as likely as the population at large to lack health insurance coverage. But they are on the front lines of serving the population sheltering in place, from producing and delivering food to working in nursing homes, working as auto mechanics, and driving buses, among other occupations, often without protective equipment.