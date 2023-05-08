UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Between 1960 and 2008, the average Mexican family size dropped from 6.8 to 2.1 children, reducing the pool of young men migrating to the United States. Also, the demand for Mexican labor fell in construction and other sectors in the United States, leading to “lower rates of migration for Mexican men,” according to UCLA professor Andres Villarreal, who conducted an analysis of the migration decline.

If the strike keeps up, it threatens roughly $81 billion in direct wages from 800,000 jobs in the film and TV industry. Late night shows have already shut down, along with Saturday Night Live, The Talk and Hacks, among others. “Even if the strike is settled, it will have ripple effects through the entire country,” says Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “It will have a huge impact on Southern California — in the billions.” (UCLA’s Tom Nunan was also interviewed about the strike by VICE and quoted by ABC News Australia.)

For male financial analysts, having a face that is perceived as strong can be a competitive advantage, a study suggests. But for women analysts, it can be a disadvantage, according to the study. Industry experts and analyst peers are more willing to share information with male analysts whose faces are perceived as dominant, says Siew Hong Teoh, a professor of accounting at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-author of the research.

Californians who lack stable housing make tradeoffs with their health care, UCLA researchers found. During COVID, people with housing issues reported cutting back on nutritious food, seeking less health care and moving to neighborhoods that were perceived as less safe. “Someone’s housing situation has consequential effects on their overall health and wellbeing,” UCLA Center for Health Policy Research Senior Public Administration Analyst Sean Tan said Thursday during a presentation of the research findings.

In the study from researchers at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), patients who perceived that they had thinking difficulties during COVID infection were also more likely to have lingering physical symptoms than those who did not report thinking issues. About one-third of people with long COVID symptoms perceived they had thinking deficits, which have been found to be related to anxiety and depression. (UCLA’s Dr. Neil Wenger was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

“If you look at one of these rigorous studies where you’re comparing an active ingredient in cannabis to a placebo and looking at anxiety, what you see is that at a certain dose, participants will show decreases in anxiety compared to a placebo,” said Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids.

For those who need them, the new wave of over-the-counter aids can be more affordable than many prescription models. That makes them a good first choice for more young people, said Zina Jawadi, 26, who has used hearing aids since she was 4 and attends medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles. “This is one of the biggest things I’ve seen in a really long time in this space,” she said.

Doctors from Boston Children’s Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have performed the first embolization of a vein of Galen malformation on an unborn infant, according to research published Thursday in the Stroke journal… More procedures of its kind will need to be performed as part of the clinical trial, explained Gary M. Satou, the director of pediatric echocardiography at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and co-director of the UCLA Fetal Cardiology Program. He was also not involved with the study. “The national clinical trial will be crucial in order to achieve adequate data and, hopefully, successful outcomes,” he said.

It marks the day the Mexican Army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Marissa Lopez is a UCLA professor of Chicano and Central American Studies. She said the French wanted a military base to help the South win the U.S. Civil War. “But had Mexico not defeated the French in 1862, the French could very well have set up a base of operations in Mexico and been able to aid the South. And the U.S. Civil War could have ended very differently,” [said Lopez.]

Daniel H. Lowenstein, an election-law expert at UCLA School of Law, said that would-be regulators of partisan gerrymanders by and large know little of how politics really works. He said that he picked up such an education during the 1970s while working in the California Secretary of State office, and later while running the state’s Fair Political Practices Commission.

Sarah T. Roberts, a professor at the University of California Los Angeles who studies content moderation, drew a distinction between editors at traditional media companies and social media platforms, which are not bound by the ethics that traditional journalists adhere to — including minimizing harm to the viewer and the friends and family of the people who were killed.