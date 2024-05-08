UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

It was Ann Philbin’s final gala as she prepared to step down after 25 years as the director of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, an institution she transformed into a contemporary art destination, helping reshape the city’s art scene. The crowd that toasted her accomplishments Saturday night was a testament to the strength of that scene: major artists, Hollywood royalty, well-heeled collectors and fellow museum directors. (Philbin was quoted.)

David Myers, a professor of Jewish history at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of the Initiative to Study Hate, said the president soberly acknowledged the “extraordinarily surreal dark place we inhabit after Oct. 7, with all the profound political and moral complications.” (Myers was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM’s “Press Play” and Spectrum News 1.)

Ziva Cooper, director of the UCLA Center for Cannabis and Cannabinoids, said she had submitted one study to the California panel over a year ago — one already approved by the National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration, and an institutional review board. That research will assess the health risks of cannabis for seniors and young adults ages 18 to 25, two groups whose cannabis use has been on the rise, she said. (UCLA’s Steven Shoptaw was also quoted.)

Mark Harrison, a distinguished research professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, recently wrote a paper called, “We Don’t Know When Plate Tectonics Began.” He questioned assumptions built into the model, pointing to geochemical inconsistencies that cast doubt on the giant impact theory itself. “If we didn’t have plate tectonics, you and I would not be having this conversation, because our species would not have arisen,” Harrison said.

“Having a top-line number from the census will help paint a more complete picture,” said Kerith Conron, director of the Blachford-Cooper Research Center at the Williams Institute, a non-profit at UCLA Law School that conducts research on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy.

A 2023 UCLA report found that lengthy sentences for women function, in part, as punishment in the criminal justice system rather than rehabilitation. The report also found that women in the criminal legal system had often survived multiple forms of racialized, gendered and sexualized violence directly and indirectly tied to the charges that they faced.

Some 24 conservative states have passed restrictions on treatment for transgender youth, potentially affecting about 114,000 minors, or more than a third of transgender youths in the United States, according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA Law School. Many of those state laws have been blocked temporarily by judges.

In an influential book on parking, 2005’s “The High Cost of Free Parking,” University of California Los Angeles professor Donald Shoup called parking requirements a “pseudoscience.” The national standards, he wrote, had a suburban bias and focus on peak demand — like Black Friday at a mall, for example, even when the lot is never full most of the time. The building and planning industries have taken notice of Shoup’s work.

Recent results from the UCLA Los Angeles County Quality of Life Index show that 37% of renters say they have worried about losing their homes and becoming unhoused.

The poll mirrors others in recent years on the challenges of high housing costs, particularly for renters. A recent survey from UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs found that nearly 4 in 10 renters in L.A. County have worried about losing their homes and becoming homeless in the last few years.

“The world is being perceived as more dangerous than it was before,” said John Piacentini, pediatric psychologist and a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA. “The American Psychological Association does a Stress in America survey every few years. And in the 2018 report, they found that Gen Z kids worry at significantly higher rates than the general population about mass shootings and about school shootings, because that’s what’s going on for them. Climate change and global warming are also issues for them.”

“There are reports of caffeine toxicity from abusing energy drinks, especially in the male adolescent population, and this increased between 2004 and 2010,” Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, said.

A 2021 UCLA study of California residents found that nearly 40 percent of the 18- to 30-year-olds it surveyed reported having no sexual partners in the prior year, up from 22 percent 10 years prior.