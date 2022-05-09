UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Solving homelessness? Listen to the unhoused | Los Angeles Times

This conversation — held at the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, where Ananya Roy is founding director, and Theo [Henderson] is currently activist-in-residence — foregrounds the endeavors and collaborations that seek to challenge such erasure. It builds on Theo’s work as founder of “We the Unhoused,” a podcast that has produced a radical shift in how Angelenos think about homelessness; and the work of the institute, including programs that are meant to turn the university inside out, by bringing movement-based scholars and unhoused public intellectuals to the classroom. (Roy and Henderson are interviewed.)

Americans’ struggles with medical bills | Los Angeles Times

The financial struggles of American patients have prompted renewed calls by some Democrats for a government-run, single-payer system, or “Medicare for all,” as it is sometimes called … “There isn’t one system that works,” said Thomas Rice, a UCLA health economist who is writing a textbook about health insurance systems around the world. “Lots of different kinds of systems can protect patients from high costs.”

We’re losing the fight against ‘superbug’ infections | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De Saint Maurice) [Our] enemies are “superbugs” — bacteria and fungi that are resistant to antibiotics and other medications … Paradoxically, exposing microbes to antimicrobials — whether a common antibiotic for strep throat or a potent antifungal treatment given in the hospital — can make them stronger in the long run.

Why college grads overestimate starting pay | USA Today

Hourly wages for nonsupervisory and production workers in 2022, which are tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, are almost the same as 1972 once adjusted for inflation, according to Chris Tilly, the chair of the department of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. “That kind of baseline reflects some institutional realities. Unions are weaker. The federal minimum wage is, in inflation adjusted terms, much lower than it was in the early ‘70s,” Tilly told USA TODAY.

The future of space tourism is (almost) now | New York Times

But Ted Parson, a professor of environmental law at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that space travel’s environmental impact is still dwarfed by civil aviation. And because space travel is ultra-niche, he believes it’s likely to stay that way. “Despite extensive projections, space tourism is likely to remain a tiny fraction of commercial space exploration,” he said.

A comprehensive guide to birth control | New York Times

Sometimes called the “mini pill,” this form of birth control contains only progestin, a synthetic form of the progesterone hormone. The biggest advantage of the progestin-only pill is that is doesn’t contain estrogen, making it more accessible to people who are at risk of developing medical complications from the hormone, said Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an associate clinical professor in obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Health.

Supreme Court leak and press protections | New York Times

“I think it’s pretty clear there is at least enough for a grand jury to investigate,” said Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. “The interesting question is to what extent there’s going to be a subpoena to a reporter.”

Time to rethink the traditional home buying model? | MarketWatch

But experts are now exploring a new housing model to help solve this complex problem: a public-ownership rental option. Instead of tenants paying rent to a landlord (who uses the money to pay off the building’s mortgage), a non-profit would own the building, and some of the rent that would go towards the mortgage would now go back in the renter’s pocket, said Shane Phillips, an urban planner and policy expert at the UCLA Lewis Center’s Housing Initiative.

LAUSD election and charter schools | LAist

“No one is seeing this race as an existential choice about the future of the school district,” said UCLA education professor John Rogers — at least in the sense of “whether charter schools will take over the public education sector, as seemed to be the case just a handful of years ago.”

Dementia risk factors now more common among adults | United Press International

In a similar study published 10 years ago, the same team of researchers found that physical inactivity, depression and smoking were the most common modifiable dementia risk factors among adults nationally. “The modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease and dementias have changed over the past decade … [from] physical inactivity, depression and smoking … [to] midlife obesity, physical inactivity and low education,” [UCLA’s] study co-author Dr. Roch A. Nianogo told UPI in an email.

Taxes on wealthy not supported by Congress | The Hill

Page’s co-author on the oligarchy study, political scientist Martin Gilens of UCLA, considers the current prospects for progressive taxation on the wealthy to be “slim to none in the short term and even perhaps the medium term.” “Majority opinion among voters doesn’t get translated into majority opinion among their elected representatives,” Gilens said, pointing to the role of money in U.S. politics, as well as structural issues of representation in voting districts and the electoral college.

U.S. lags behind on protecting Indigenous rights | Native News Online

Some countries have done better than others at implementing the Indigenous human-rights standards the United Nations laid out in 2007, and many, it seems, have done better than the United States … “It’s no longer right to say, at least generally, that the Declaration is not binding in the United States, because it is actually binding in some places,” [UCLA’s Angela] Riley said. “It’s binding in the Muscogee Creek Nation. It may become binding in other tribal jurisdictions.”

U.S. trade war with China | South China Morning Press

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) A survey conducted in March revealed that 71 per cent of Americans continued to support the trade war against China that began in 2018. After four years, who is winning? Is it former president Donald Trump, who started the trade war against China by imposing an additional 25 per cent import tariff in 2018? Is it current US President Joe Biden, who has so far refused to end the trade war?

Scholarships to honor UCLA student killed in collision | KTTV-TV

20-year old Sera Aintablian was killed in a car crash in Studio City on March 24 … Her family has helped raise over $80,000 that will help benefit the UCLA community and her local Armenian community … According Yessayan, the money will be used to set up a scholarship fund at UCLA as well as support the Armenian community through the creation of the Sera Aintablian Memorial Fund.

mRNA vaccine for HIV being tested | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

About a year ago, Dr. Jesse Clark was doing what many doctors were doing across the country: taking care of people hospitalized with COVID. Clark is an infectious disease doctor at the University of California, Los Angeles. One weekend, he was checking on patients, and: “I went into one room and there was a guy in his thirties, who I thought was sleeping … and I found that he was actually facing the wall. And he was crying,” said Clark.