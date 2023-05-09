UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s going to be a somber celebration this year because much of the equipment that would usually be paraded across Red Square is at the front. The same goes for the military personnel. So, there may be conscripts marching, rather than career officers. It’s going to be very downbeat, I think, although of course Putin will give a dramatic speech claiming victory and accusing his opponents of leading this Nazi regime, we’re ready for that. But it’s going to look like a much smaller and less-confident version of the usual Victory Day celebration,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

“New and more inclusive science about breast cancer in people younger than 50 has enabled us to expand our prior recommendation and encourage all women to get screened every other year starting at age 40,” said Dr. Carol Mangione, chief of internal medicine at UCLA and the chair of the group that wrote the task force’s proposed recommendation. The new guidelines “will help save lives and prevent more women from dying due to breast cancer,” she added. (UCLA’s Dr. Patricia Ganz was also quoted.)

Having a history of anxiety or depression increases the likelihood of experiencing brain fog in the weeks following a COVID infection, a new study from the University of California, Los Angeles suggests. … “This perception of cognitive deficits suggests that affective issues – in this case anxiety and depression –appear to carry over into the long COVID period,” said study author and UCLA professor Neil Wenger, MD, MPH, in a statement.

“There’s a huge need to make sure that the early elementary teachers have really deep and strong knowledge of math, but also of how to teach it,” says Kyndall Brown, executive director for the California Mathematics Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. We’re starting to see elements of effective math instruction make it into state education frameworks, he says. For example, cognitively-guided instruction is mentioned in the draft of the California math framework. But focusing on developing a sense for numbers really isn’t the way most people have learned math, he adds.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Olivia Sanderfoot and Madeleine Siegel) In the U.S. every year, hundreds of millions of birds die after colliding into buildings — often during migration. Our city should be part of the solution. … Los Angeles leaders can take action to make our city safer for birds. One key step is to require the use of bird-safe glass, which is designed to obscure windows’ reflections. This helps birds recognize windows as obstacles and minimizes collisions.

Peter Narins of the University of California, Los Angeles, has been studying their croaks for 23 years. While recording the sounds along the slopes of El Yunque mountain in Puerto Rico, he and his team found that the calls changed depending on the altitude of the frogs… Narins said: “Coquí that produced short, high-pitched calls at high rates lived near the base of the mountain, while the calls of animals living near the mountain’s peak were longer, lower-pitched, and repeated less frequently.”

And according to UCLA, a study published last year in Nature Ecology and Evolution found that over the past three decades, the body mass of 105 bird species in the analysis declined by an average of 0.6% − but by as much as 3% in some species. Tree swallows, for example, got 2.8% smaller, American robins got 1.2% smaller, and downy woodpeckers got 2.2% smaller.

Bottom line: In terms of gun violence, you’re safer in California than you are in Texas. But you’re still safer in other countries than you are in California. That’s because, to quote UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, “California has the strictest gun laws in the U.S. but some of the loosest, most permissive gun laws in the industrialized world.” And that explains why California still has mass shootings: Our strongest gun laws are still no match for those in Canada, the UK, Japan, Switzerland, or Israel, among others.

Completion of a major art museum building project is often followed by significant staffing changes. Intensely focused energies have relaxed, the question of “what’s next?” arises, thoughts of career directions emerge. Such has now happened at the UCLA Hammer Museum, which opened a big, long-aborning building project in late March. Today the museum announced two major departures of senior staff and the arrival of a new curator. (UCLA’s Connie Butler and Ann Philbin were quoted. UCLA’s Aram Moshayedi and Erin Christovale were cited.)

Several states across the country have imposed bans on books, K-12 educational curricula and diversity programs in recent months. In fact, every state but one has at least attempted to restrict the right to literacy and the free exchange of ideas, according to a recent report by the Critical Race Studies program at the UCLA School of Law.

Since calls for more diversity industry-wide intensified in 2020, TV shows made gains in diverse casting, specifically among lead actors, with an increase in Black performers, according to a UCLA’s 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report, which covers data from the 2020-21 season. However, the study found persisting issues with diversity of its writers and producers.