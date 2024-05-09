UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“One of the problems that we have is that there are just too many moving parts. We don’t know what’s up. We don’t know what the principals are up to — including the United States, by the way, which is encouraging the cease fire talks. We don’t know whether the principals are serious,” said UCLA’s James Gelvin (approx. 2:00 mark).

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dakotah Tyler) Located 163 light-years from Earth, a Jupiter-sized exoplanet named WASP-69b offers astrophysicists a window into the dynamic processes that shape planets across the galaxy. The star it orbits is baking and stripping away the planet’s atmosphere, and that escaped atmosphere is being sculpted by the star into a vast, cometlike tail at least 350,000 miles long.

“When you are starting off with a very rare disease in 15-year-olds and you add a couple cases, you are going to have a huge percentage increase,” said Dr. Folasade May, an associate professor of medicine in the University of California, Los Angeles Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases.

“Is it too cynical to believe that Judge Cannon timed the announcement of the postponement of a Trump classified documents trial to take away from the salacious sex details from Stormy Daniels’s testimony today?” asked Rick Hasen, a professor at the UCLA law school.

One reason that the compensation seemed low was that it was possibly only for temporary relocation, since everyone had been promised a return to the new housing development in exchange for giving up their houses, according to Eric Avila, professor of history and Chicano studies at UCLA.

More than half of renters spend 30% or more of their income on rent, according to a UCLA analysis. But only 3 in 10 homeowners spend that much.