UCLA, Amazon team up on new research center | KCBS-TV

The University of California, Los Angeles, has partnered up with Amazon to institute what they will call the Science Hub for Humanity and Artificial Intelligence. The research center will [be] implemented with the goal of using academic research on artificial intelligence in order to develop solutions for some of the world’s most pressing societal issues. (UCLA Chancellor Gene Block is quoted. Also: GeekWire.)

Questions over sedative used in prisoner execution | Associated Press

Dr. Karen Sibert, an anesthesiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, disputed that, saying that type of nausea is not normally associated with the class of drugs that includes midazolam. A lack of oxygen could have brought on the convulsions, along with Grant’s high levels of anxiety and distress, she said.

Supreme Court to hear case on concealed firearms | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Adam Winkler) The gun safety movement finds itself on the precipice of disaster. With new grass-roots and advocacy organizations, better financing, and stronger support from the Democratic Party, it has, arguably, never been stronger. But on Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a case that is likely to call into question many of the reforms at the top of the movement’s agenda.

Book review: Finding new ways to discuss Israel | New York Times

(Book reviews written by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) Few issues arouse as much passion and fury as the Israeli–Palestinian conflict (even its designation as a conflict between two sides is now hotly contested). Supporters of each side battle it out, insisting on the innocence of their side and the guilt of the other. Amid this often angry exchange, it can be difficult and daunting for anyone who isn’t a partisan to ask an innocent question, let alone voice a personal opinion.

Lack of teacher diversity is more than an access issue | San Francisco Chronicle

Kai Mathews, the diversity project director at the Center for the Transformation of Schools at UCLA, studies why diversity initiatives fail in California, be it at a company or in education. She said this happens because the state prioritizes surface-level aspects such as policies and practices while ignoring racial power dynamics in the workplace.

Explaining the coup in Sudan | Vox

In Sudan, now that the democratization process has started, the military is unlikely to be able to undo all of the gains … “These are all changes that I don’t think a military transitional government can overcome,” said Alden Young, an assistant professor of African American studies at UCLA. “I think we’ve seen a broad democratization of where people come from to participate in civil protests and the depth of that participation.”

Black horror movie canon is so much more than ‘Get Out’ | Daily Beast

[Tananarive] Due teaches a class called “The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival, and the Black Horror Aesthetic.” Speaking with The Daily Beast, the [UCLA] lecturer outlined that aesthetic, as well as the tropes that permeate the genre. Among them: addressing the invisibility and erasure of Black actors in so-called “mainstream” film. Black horror directors, Due observed, tend to replace sacrificial Black characters “who were just sidelined or monster bait” with characters who “actually have agency in the film and maybe even survive.”

Year was a preview of California’s painful climate future | BuzzFeed News

“In a warming climate, some regions get wetter, some regions get drier, and some kind of do both,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told BuzzFeed News. “There’s a rising risk of these extreme precipitation events and floods but also rising drought severity and worsening wildfires.”

Rivers in American West a lifesaving resource for birds | Earth.com

This multi-year data showed that in hotter and drier years there were more birds close to the rivers than usual. “This suggests that the wider landscape is unable to support migrants and so they are forced to use greener areas,” said study lead author Monte Neate-Clegg, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Los Angeles.