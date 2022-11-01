UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Films tell tragic story of Emmett Till, 67 years later | Los Angeles Times

“It’s not an accident that we’re seeing these films in the aftermath of George Floyd, when the industry has been forced to confront head-on all these unpleasant truths about American society, not only in the past but in the present,” said Darnell Hunt, UCLA executive vice chancellor and provost.

Wide variations in U.S. Latino community | KCRW-FM

The Latino community is a growing powerhouse in the US. More than 62 million Latinos now make their home in this country, making up almost a fifth of the population. But a new UCLA study finds wide variations in the demographic group, in everything from finances, to education, to where they live.

Musk teased new Twitter blue check system | NBC News

It’s not clear how much charging verified users would serve the company’s bottom line. Sarah T. Roberts, an information studies professor at UCLA who is a former Twitter employee, said she didn’t think it would significantly help the company’s finances. “It’s a really weird place to monetize,” she said. “It’s sort of blind to the value certain high-profile users bring to Twitter. And it enriches the experience, and you’re going to ask them to pay for the privilege?”

Newsom’s promises on homebuilding — and the reality | CalMatters

But planning isn’t building, and a recurring complaint about the process from cities is that while it requires a lot of affordable housing to be planned for — 1 million of the 2.5 million units must be affordable to the lowest earners — the state doesn’t provide nearly enough tax credits and other subsidies to build it. “We’re funding a quarter of that, at best,” said Paavo Monkkonen, associate professor of urban planning at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “So that’s an interesting conundrum, where their own goal is unattainable. And there’s not really a Manhattan Project to make that happen.”

L.A.’s Latino innovators and power players | Los Angeles Times

Perhaps best known as the author of the play “Real Women Have Curves,” [Josefina] López has worked throughout her career to bring more Latinos to theater and TV… “A lot of her work is centered on giving representation and voice to very strong, articulate, intelligent Latinas and Chicanas,” said J.Ed Araiza, professor and theater department chair in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “A theme in much of her work is that you can desire and strive for success without letting go of who you are, your self-identity and your culture, and that’s a really huge thing.”

Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? | CalMatters

Cary Franklin, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law and faculty director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy, said the way Proposition 1 is written is not unusual. While constitutional amendments generally lay out expansive principles, such as the right to bear arms, she said, they are not absolute. Legislatures fill in the details with laws that regulate those rights, such as age limits for purchasing guns.

Who makes vaccine requirements for public schools? | USA Today

The [CDC] advisory committee’s immunization schedules are simply voluntary guidelines intended to inform which vaccinations doctors recommend to patients at various ages, Lindsay Wiley, a health law expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, told USA TODAY in an email. It is up to state legislatures and health departments to make choices about vaccination requirements for school attendance, Wiley said.

Can Earth can produce infinite supply of clean water? | USA Today

For instance, climate change is generally making drier areas have less precipitation and wetter areas have more, Gregory Pierce, co-director of the Water Resources Group at the University of California, Los Angeles, told USA TODAY. And the fact that excess water is falling somewhere else doesn’t help the areas that are getting drier.

UCLA student gives his time to pediatric patients | KCBS-TV

UCLA redshirt freshman linebacker Hayden Nelson helped provide a mobile gaming station for kids at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and now spends time each week with pediatric patients playing games, chatting and even singing karaoke. (Nelson and UCLA’s Anna Pabustan were interviewed.)

How COVID has affected youth mental health | KTTV-TV’s “In Depth”

A new UCLA study revealed the mental health of kids as young as 13 has taken a serious hit since the start of the pandemic. “The shocking news is that this pandemic has really had a toll on Californians, particularly the youth,” said UCLA’s Dr. Ninez Ponce – approx. 1:40 mark. (UCLA’s Vickie Mays and Ross Szabo were also interviewed.)

Supershear quakes more common than thought | Phys.org

Powerful supershear earthquakes, once considered rare, are much more common than previously thought, according to a study led by UCLA geophysicists and published today in Nature Geoscience … “When an airplane flies faster than sound can travel through air, a cone of pent-up sound waves forms in front of the plane and when it catches up, we hear it all at once,” said Lingsen Meng, UCLA’s Leon and Joanne V.C. Knopoff Professor of Physics and Geophysics, and the paper’s corresponding author. “Supershear earthquakes are potentially more destructive than other kinds of earthquakes because they are more effective at generating seismic waves, with more shaking, which could cause more damage.” (Also: Scienmag.)