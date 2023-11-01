UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Have you ever attended a much-anticipated concert, but couldn’t remember parts of the performance? You may have experienced “post-concert amnesia” … According to David Clewett, assistant professor of psychology at UCLA, the phenomenon is real. “What we often see under these really exciting or mentally stimulating experiences, such as a Taylor Swift concert, is that memory actually becomes much pickier and selective,” Clewett said.

A former journalist from Florida and current UCLA creative writing professor, Tananarive Due has received national attention for her focus on Black horror … Veiled in the supernatural, Due’s newest novel, “The Reformatory,” like her “Immortals” series, centers on family dynamics and systemic racism and ends up fitting firmly within the neo-slave narrative genre.

In his new book “Dear California: The Golden State in Diaries and Letters,” [UCLA’s] David Kipen explores the good, the bad, and the ugly of California through essays and dispatches from the famous to the unknown, from natives and indigenous Californians to visitors just passing through. (Kipen was interviewed.)

A new study by researchers at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has been investigating the different types of facial expressions cats use to communicate with each other. The team recorded 276 unique different facial expressions from the cats they studied — by comparison, chimpanzees have around 357 different facial expressions.

The availability of a nasal flu vaccine that could be used at home may save lives, said Dr. Otto Yang, an immunologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There’s a lot of needle phobia in the community, and a simple nasal spray that you can use in the privacy of your own home can potentially be helpful in terms of addressing fears of people who don’t like shots,” he said.

“One way we can explain those differences is by looking at the impact of historical drivers, for example, redlining,” says Edith de Guzman, a heat researcher and cooperative extension specialist at UCLA, referencing a 20th-century policy in which banks refused to sign mortgages in minority or poor neighborhoods. “Even years after the end of redlining, there are legacy impacts that are very obviously detectable in how hot neighborhoods get, even in the same city.”

Until the Phillips case though, prosecutors hadn’t really brought an FX fraud over such a specific set of trades. The outcome suggests that may now change. “Every one of these cases is new ground, trying something out that the prosecutor thinks is winnable, but the jury is the ultimate test,” said Andrew Verstein, a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

But because pasta is high in carbohydrates — and therefore, some people think, bad for your weight and your health — it often doesn’t make it onto the menu. “Pasta isn’t deserving of its rep as a fattening food,” says Erin Morse, RD, the chief clinical dietitian at UCLA Health Center. Nor are carbohydrates in general.