Scientific textbooks are going to need a rewrite after U.S. researchers broke a fundamental rule of chemistry, tearing up “one hundred years of conventional wisdom.” The team from the University of California, Los Angeles, showed how it is actually possible to create compounds with a special structure and pattern of molecular bonds that was long deemed impossible. “There’s a big push in the pharmaceutical industry to develop chemical reactions that give three-dimensional structures like ours,” said paper author and chemist professor Neil Garg in a statement.

“I was in that system for 20 years. I didn’t think it worked,” [UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky] said. “I think the best example I can give you is, I wasn’t there then, but during the pandemic where you have a public health director who had to account to five supervisors because there is no one person who’s accountable to all the people of the county. So you had some supervisors who wanted a more restrictive regimen, some who wanted a less restrictive regimen, and the public health director had to negotiate with the Board of Supervisors.”

I put that question to Silvia González, director of research at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. She’s been documenting gentrification and displacement in L.A. for years and is focusing on strategies that protect vulnerable residents from the harms of economic revitalization. “In historically marginalized, lower-income communities of color, these projects can unintentionally increase displacement pressures because these investments make ‘undesirable’ neighborhoods more attractive to people that can buy in,” she said, as in people with higher incomes and corporate investors.

Nearly one-third of all eligible voters in California, for example, are Latino, and one in five of Latino eligible voters only speak Spanish, the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute found.

A new national study from the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at UCLA found that of 467 public school superintendents in 46 states who were surveyed, close to 66%, said their districts have seen “moderate to high levels” of conflict on topics ranging from COVID-related measures to race and LGBTQ+ issues. (UCLA’s John Rogers was quoted.)

“I guess I’ll start with the technology question. It is true that, as you said, the technology has made it easier to create deepfake videos, and they can be used for innocuous purposes like making a documentary of Abraham Lincoln or something and making Abraham Lincoln look very realistic. And they can also be used for horrifying purposes, like some of the ones that you mentioned there,” said UCLA’s John Villasenor.

Amy Lee, a postdoctoral scholar at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, has spent years studying induced travel and the politics of highway expansions in California. Yale Climate Connections spoke with her to learn more. (Lee was interviewed.)

The David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles has more than 100 medical school scholarships available to students. The school’s scholarship website also links to additional opportunities like L.A. Care’s Elevating the Safety Net Scholarship, which offers full scholarships of up to $350,000 each for eight “community-minded” medical students each year.

People using pink cocaine can’t predict how they’ll react each time because the mixtures vary. “The ratios might be different and the actual drugs in them could be different. Even if someone gets a specific effect one time, it doesn’t mean that’s the same thing they’re going to get the next time,” Michael Levine, a medical toxicologist at UCLA Health, told Verywell.

“Protein supplements have grown in popularity, especially over the last three decades,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Health, told Health. “I remember in the early 2000s there were some protein supplements out there that primarily athletes took, but now they’re pretty much everywhere.”