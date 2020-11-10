UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Gerald Kominski, a professor of health policy at the University of California-Los Angeles, said a President Biden would need congressional support — doubtful with a Republican Senate — to expand the ACA with bigger subsidies and a “public option” government plan to compete with private insurance, or replace it if courts strike it down. California wouldn’t be able to cover the $30 billion cost to make up the federal subsidies, he said.

Just after Trump’s election in 2016, Sonja Diaz, a civil rights attorney and founding director of Latino Policy and Politics Initiative at the University of California Los Angeles, remembers noticing Trump piñatas at a Texas store on a cross-country drive. The sight inspired a flashback to children in a Los Angeles park hitting a piñata of California Governor Pete Wilson, a Republican who like Trump blasted Mexican immigrants as criminals. “I wondered whether the country was about to have its Proposition 187 moment,” Diaz said referring to one of those key anti-immigrant propositions in California. And this time, she believed, it wouldn’t just be Mexican Americans who were galvanized but South Americans and Muslim Americans as well.

“Covid changed everything about this election,” said Lynn Vavreck, a professor of political science at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It’s delusional to think that 2020 was about anything else.” (Vavreck was also interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “Take Two.”)

In the midst of the state’s most destructive wildfire season, California shattered temperature records in August, September and October. All three months were the state’s warmest on record, according to a new report by UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “The long-term warming trend during the peak of fire season in California has been especially pronounced,” Swain said on Twitter, “and 2020 really puts an exclamation point on that.”

Like high-speed rail systems, hyperloop companies will have to acquire expensive rights of way, said Juan Matute, deputy director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The pandemic has altered what researchers think of as “typical” recessionary labor market shrinkage. “Jobs that are usually safe, namely service sector jobs, social services, retail sales — those jobs are the ones that were most affected,” said Till von Wachter, professor of economics and director of the California Policy Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Last month, Andrea Ghez received the early morning phone call that any physicist dreams of. It was the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, telling her that she was one of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics, for her discovery that a supermassive black hole resides at the centre of the Milky Way. Since that discovery 25 years ago, Ghez has been hard at work trying to understand all she can about the conditions at the heart of our galaxy.

“We are fortunate in the sense that we have a much more muted uptick that’s beginning to occur,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “And I think it’s because we are still adhering, for the most part, to this tiered approach of gradual opening of the economy and schools.”

“You have to remember that there are no zero-risk scenarios and most people’s bubbles are bigger than they think they are,” Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, told Business Insider. “You will need to trust the people you are ‘bubbling’ with and that everyone will be honest and open about any exposures that they have had — or that the people around them have had.”

“At the very least, it looks like it was very safe. And we got the impression that it might be helpful. So then, these trials were set up,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.

“That’s three jetliners full of people crashing and dying,” said David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “And we will do that every day and then it will get more and more.”

But that is still troubling, said Ingrid Eagly, a professor at UCLA School of Law and one of the authors of the law review article. “Most of these departments in California have policies thought through, edited and approved by Lexipol,” she said. “They can customize it, but by and large they all have the standard language. To the extent that policy makers are making these decisions, Lexipol is still playing a huge role.”

Chon Noriega arrived in Los Angeles to become a professor at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) in the summer of 1992. It was a troubling time for Los Angeles, but also a hopeful one. “The smoke was still in the air,” he says. The L.A. Riots or Uprising had just happened. “It was quite a dramatic way to come into the city.”

“Primary findings are, despite all the efforts we put into homelessness, we’re still not getting better. And more importantly, what our report found is that student homelessness is really on the rise,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

University of California Health has announced that UCLA is one of seven campuses statewide using smartphone technology to notify users if they have a high risk of COVID-19 exposure. The program, first rolled out in September at UC San Diego and UC San Francisco in a partnership with the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Technology, is aimed at students, faculty and staff.

A recently released research brief from the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy draws fresh attention to the manner in which corporate entities have sought to benefit from an economic crisis by rapidly acquiring residential property in Los Angeles.