“Increasingly, the river has become a catalyst for talking not just about water but also equity, affordable housing, habitat restoration — all of it together,” says Jon Christensen, an environmental historian at UCLA.

“As it relates to Latino voters, a lot of the polling going into this election show that they … cared about the economy, were worried about inflation, and were worried about jobs,” says Sonja Diaz, director of the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “Now the Democrats really focused on the Supreme Court and women’s bodily autonomy, which was important and also an important issue for Latino voters, but not the most important issue.”

“Governor Newsom made it clear that he wants California to be visible as a haven for people seeking reproductive healthcare and Proposition 1 is part of that,” said the constitutional law professor Cary Franklin, who also serves as faculty director of the Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy at the University of California Los Angeles. “It will get media attention and people will be made more aware that California is a place they can go.”

Election law experts were also cautiously optimistic. Rick Hasen of the University of California, Los Angeles called it “a step back from the precipice of election denialism.” (Hasen was also quoted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.)

However, the rappers could argue that trademark law “does not have a specific parody defense,” according to Mark P. McKenna, a law professor at UCLA who specializes in intellectual property and privacy law. “The basic idea of trademark infringement is that the plaintiff has to show likelihood of confusion,” McKenna said. “And so, what you see some courts sometimes say is, if the parody is clear, then there’s not going to be any confusion because people will understand that it’s a parody.”

There isn’t a great pool of electricity waiting in reserve for when demand spikes. Experts say that needs to change. “Electricity systems are real-time systems,” said Eric Fournier, research director at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. There’s little room for error.

Scientists and researchers at the University of California- Los Angeles have similarly initiated recycling efforts that have led to recovering over 90% of the helium that gets boiled off after use in a MRI magnet.

“Climate change will create winters that have both very wet and very dry months in the same winter,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.