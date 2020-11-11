UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters, warned that the situation is likely to only get worse and could reach levels comparable to the peak of the virus in Europe. “Going into Thanksgiving people are going to start to see family and get together indoors,” he said. “Then the cases will spread from that and then five weeks later we have another set of holidays and people will gather then and by January, we will be exploding with cases.”

“You have to cover Latinos depending on where they are,” says Chris Zepeda-Millán, an associate professor in UCLA’s public policy department. This year, the Trump campaign did a better job of turning out conservative-leaning Cuban Americans in Florida, through ad “micro-targeting” and other means, says Professor Zepeda-Millán. That helped push President Trump to victory in the key state.

In Arizona, where Democrats aggressively courted Latino voters, Biden’s win was widely attributed to Latino enthusiasm in Maricopa County, where Biden won more than three-quarters of the vote in Latino-heavy precincts, according to the UCLA Latino Politics and Policy Initiative.

“I think one big strategy that will be important for a Biden Administration without a Democratic Senate is to have a suite of climate policies rather than relying too heavily on any single policy — think of it as the ‘don’t place all your eggs in the same basket’ approach,” said Ann Carlson, a professor of environmental law at the University of California Los Angeles, in an email.

This year’s UCLA Hollywood Diversity report found that at 11 major and midsize film studios, 91 percent of studio heads are white and 93 percent of senior executives are white. The numbers at the major talent agencies are presumed to be worse.

“I think what’ significant is that he’s recognizing that it has to be a top political priority right out of the bat,” said UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa (approx. 1:00 mark).

“The transition is supposed to be professional and generous because it’s not about you, it’s about the work,” UCLA law professor Jon Michaels said. “I worry this is going to be quite different because they’ve presented a unified front that this is not a legitimate transfer of power and that the administration is not duly being replaced.”

“The CDC should be leading the charge and coordinating, as they always have in the past,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California-Los Angeles School of Public Health. “Instead, what’s happened is most people are getting their public health messages from CNN and MSNBC.” (UCLA’s Dr. Richard Jackson is also quoted.)

“If you’re outdoors, you’ve got sunlight, you’ve got temperature, you’ve got air currents — you’ve got all these things working in your favor,” [UCLA’s Dr. Peter] Katona says. But if you don’t have that option and you find yourself in an indoor class, there are steps that you and your gym can take to make the experience as safe as possible.

“You’re in the middle of the cyclone,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The critical issue right now is the very rapid growth in number of cases and case rates, and the associated, though slower, rise in deaths.”

Dr. Matthew Waxman at UCLA explains it this way: “In the vaccine, group 9 of them got coronavirus but the rest of them did not so that was good. That’s actually a very small number ... it’s 94 minus 9 so it’s a small number.” (Also: UCLA’s Dr. Otto Wang was interviewed on KNBC-TV.)

A recent report, conducted by the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA revealed that farmworkers — who are predominantly Latinx, 265,000 of them being women — are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, due to unfavorable transportation and housing conditions and a lack of access health insurance. Dr. David Hayes Bautista, distinguished professor of medicine and the director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture (CESLAC) at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has spent 40 years working to improve public understanding of Latinos and their health, history, culture and contributions to California and the nation.

“The state could pay for expansion, but it would have to pay one hundred percent, versus, like, ten percent,” said UCLA’s Steven Wallace. (UCLA’s Gerald Kominski was also quoted by CalMatters.)

“For the last decade, we have been organizing against the size and scope of our jail system. We have the largest jail system in the world. It’s also the largest mental health provider on the West Coast. And instead of thinking about treatment and care, we often cycle folks who need support through our county jail system,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.

Led by Yu Huang, a professor of materials science and engineering at UCLA Samueli School of Engineering and corresponding author of the study, the Huang Group was able to find a way to decrease costs and increase efficiency by dramatically accelerating the chemical reaction and more quickly expelling excess water from the reaction site. According to the study’s first author, Zipeng Zhao, a postdoctoral fellow in Huang’s group, the key was shaping the nanoscale details of the carbon-support surface to achieve the perfect ratio of oxygen inflow to match the outflow of water byproduct to maximize the reaction rate.

Chris Kyriazis, a doctoral candidate at UCLA who was not involved in the study, is using the vaquita’s genomic information in computer simulation models to reveal whether the population can recover from its current plunge. “By controlling variables in the models according to what is known about vaquita biology and genetics, we can study how effective different policy decisions will be,” he says. His models show that elimination of gillnet fishing would lead to a healthy recovery.

In 2018, Aayush Jain, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles, traveled to Japan to give a talk about a powerful cryptographic tool he and his colleagues were developing. As he detailed the team’s approach to indistinguishability obfuscation (iO for short), one audience member raised his hand in bewilderment. … Now, Jain — together with Huijia Lin of the University of Washington and Amit Sahai, Jain’s adviser at UCLA — has planted a flag for the makers. In a paper posted online on August 18, the three researchers show for the first time how to build indistinguishability obfuscation using only “standard” security assumptions.