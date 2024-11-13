UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s never a question of ‘if’ but rather ‘when’ and ‘how big’ when it comes to wildfires in Southern California,” said Alex Hall, director of UCLA’s Center for Climate Science. He called the impact on lives, livelihoods and ecosystems “truly devastating.” (Also: UCLA’s Glen MacDonald on the conditions of this year’s wildfire season in California, on KCAL-TV.)

If you’ve adopted a dog that’s had a turbulent past, you know that that can result in reclusive or skittish behavior as an adult. But there hasn’t been a good way to measure it in wild animals. Well, a new study from UCLA, published in the journal Ecology Letters, establishes a similar index for wild animals, and it used decades of findings from a mammal: the yellow-bellied marmot. (UCLA student Xochitl Ortiz-Ross was featured.)

“There’s still certainly quite a bit of resentment, both among settler communities up there as well as among indigenous groups. There have been, as you mentioned, quite a few legal settlements that have returned a little bit of water to the Owens Valley and the Owens lakebed,” said UCLA’s Gregory Pierce (approx. 7:25 mark).

“The voter fraud charges were never serious. They were a way to delegitimize Democratic victories and to provide a pretext for possibly seeking to contest or overturn the results in a close election in which a Democrat won,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert and a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Last time around, Trump’s withdrawal made China look good by comparison, without the country necessarily needing to change course or account for its obvious problem areas, like its expanding coal industry. The same will likely happen again, Alex Wang, a law professor at UCLA and an expert on U.S.-China relations, told me.

4B is a shorthand for the four Korean words bihon, bichulsan, biyeonae and bisekseu, which translate to no marriage, no childbirth, no dating and no sex with men. The 4B movement emerged in South Korea around 2015 or 2016, per Ju Hui Judy Han, an assistant professor in gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles. Mostly popular among young women in their 20s, she described it as a fringe offshoot of #MeToo and other feminist movements that arose in response to stark gender inequality in the country.

“L.A. County is a blue county. That’s not going away. How blue it’s going to be — dark blue or medium blue or light blue? It’s a little less dark blue than it was a week ago,” said Democrat Zev Yaroslavsky, a former L.A. city council member and former L.A. County supervisor who now serves as director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

California will not slow its fight against global warming during a second Trump administration, said Ann Carlson, a UCLA environmental law professor who served as head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under Biden. “If we see the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris agreement, if we see the immediate rollback of a number of climate regulations and efforts to scale back the Inflation Reduction Act, I think you’re going to see a vacuum at the federal level that gets filled by states,” Carlson said.

“California was a little vulnerable with the waiver regardless of what happened this week,” said Julia Stein, deputy director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. Recent Supreme Court cases curbing the EPA’s authority have worried many, including Stein, that the waiver program could be next for the justices to undo.

“We’ve been here before,” said Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA. “And we know how to fight back.”

Healthy fingernails grow approximately three and a half millimeters every month, says Dr. Soraya Azzawi, a board-certified dermatologist and health sciences clinical instructor at UCLA.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal) Do women have a testosterone problem? Social media influencers believe they do. And with the rise of telemedicine and testosterone replacement clinics opening up across the country, access to the drug has never been easier.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Keith Vossel) An 80-something patient came in for an annual visit recently and was worried that recent memory lapses might be symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This patient, like several others in my practice, has taken cognitive tests annually for more than a decade.

“Weight loss becomes a concern when it’s 10 pounds or at least 5% of your original weight during a six- to 12-month period,” said [Christine] Goukasian, senior dietitian at the UCLA Division of Clinical Nutrition.