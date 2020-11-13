UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA study touts effectiveness of masks in reducing COVID-19 spread | KTTV-TV and City News Service

“At about a foot away from the coughing source, a face shield by itself provided the least protection (4%). In contrast, a cloth mask reduced cough particles by 77%,’’ said Dr. Yifang Zhu, a professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences and associate dean for academic programs at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (UCLA’s Liqiao Li was also quoted. Also: MyNewsLA, Times of San Diego, KPCC-FM, KTTV-TV, KABC-TV and KNBC-TV.)

UCLA study offers strategies to limit coronavirus spread while sustaining economic activity | City News Service

A team of researchers led by UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health has suggested a model of staggered public activity to sustain economic activity while coping with the coronavirus pandemic. … “Governments in many countries are confronted by significant political, economic and social pressure to reopen their economies,’’ said Akihiro Nishi, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the school. (Also: MyNewsLA and Asian News International.)

Evictions would raise COVID-19 risk for everyone | LiveScience

“Across a wide set of scenarios, the researchers found that evictions could lead to significant increases in COVID-19 infections in U.S. cities,” said Kathryn Leifheit, a social epidemiologist and postdoctoral researcher at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study.

Asian Americans voted for Biden 63% to 31%, but the reality is more complex | NBC News

While Biden performed well among Asian Americans, the data suggest that Trump didn’t lose support with the group, either. Paul Ong, a research professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, said he expected more movement away from Trump because of his use of xenophobic and discriminatory language to describe the pandemic, such as “kung flu” and “China virus.”

On foreign policy, Biden will look to rebuild with allies | Spectrum News 1

The fact that many European leaders came out early to congratulate Biden publicly shows their relief and hope that relations between Washington and the European capitals will now return to normal predictability, said Dominic Thomas, the chair of the Department of French and Francophone Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

No, Latinos didn’t hand Texas to Trump, experts say | Dallas Observer

In Texas, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden performed well among Hispanics in urban areas, according to official precinct analysis by the University of California-Los Angeles Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. In El Paso County, Biden received more than 75% of the vote in precincts with high concentrations of Latinos.

How California will shape U.S. environmental policy under Biden | Politico

“Either we’ll see a very quick effort by the Biden administration to reimpose the Obama 2016–2025 standards, or we’ll see California move forward with a waiver from the EPA,” said Ann Carlson, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA School of Law. “I imagine there’ll be a national effort.”

UCLA study predicts climate change to create increase in hundred-year storms | MyNewsLA

The UCLA researchers … found that if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase at a rapid rate, the continental U.S. would likely see such megastorms every 33 years. The occurrence of historic rainfall events … are likely to increase faster than lower-magnitude events, which already happen about every decade, according to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

L.A. County Supervisors voted to look into ways of removing Sheriff Villanueva | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“There has always been a tension between the sheriff and sometimes other elected officials at the County and the Board of Supervisors. That’s natural. But they’ve always been able to work within a parameter of … adhering to their constitutional responsibilities,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 10:40 mark).

California failed to overturn its affirmative action ban. What’s next? | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

For one thing, Proposition 16 was overshadowed by the presidential election, said Dr. Gary Orfield, distinguished research professor of education, law, political science and urban planning, as well as the co-director of The Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. But he also felt the wording of Proposition 16 didn’t properly convey its aim.

Women who work for pay have slower memory loss as they age, study finds | NBC’s “Today”

“While there’s no debate that managing a home and a family can be a complex and full-time job,” it’s paid work that seems to protect from memory loss, added lead author Elizabeth Rose Mayeda, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, in a statement.

Big tech urged to combat discrimination | Reuters

[Safiya] Noble, a leading technology scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), went on to coin the term “algorithms of oppression” and has written a book with the same name. “Algorithms of oppression are everywhere,” she said. “I’m talking about computational software that might be embedded in large-scale platforms – or even household brands – that are used to disenfranchise, marginalize, and misrepresent.”

Extreme alienation reigns in the Hammer Museum’s (unopened) biennial | Los Angeles Times

The next day, I went to San Marino to see the other half of the biennial exhibition, which is being shared with the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens. As at the Hammer, the show has been installed for a while, awaiting the lifting of museum closure orders from the county.

What does it mean to have true justice? Artists and scholars weigh in | KCET-TV’s “Southland Sessions”

In the second conversation of UCLA’s “10 Questions: Reckoning” series, Isaac Bryan, social justice scholar and public policy expert, Executive Director of the Black Policy Institute; Erin Christovale, associate curator at the Hammer Museum and co-founder of Black Radical Imagination; and Ursula Heise, environmental narrative scholar and multispecies justice advocate, explore the question, “What is Justice?”

How to find a compatible roommate | Los Angeles Times

S. Michael Gaddis, an assistant professor of sociology at UCLA, has worked on multiple studies looking at roommate discrimination through both fieldwork and surveys. One study looking at millennials, which was published in August, shows that there is still “social desirability” bias, and Black room-seekers — as well as Asian and Latino ones with nonwhite first names — receive significantly fewer responses in their searches.

Tips for how to travel — and host travelers — safely this holiday season | CNBC

Dr. Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said that while data suggests air travel carries minimal risks of contracting the coronavirus, flying “is more than just sitting on a plane.” “You have to go through [security], wait in seated areas and lines to board, and use public bathrooms,” she said. (Rimoin was also quoted by KTTV-TV and Refinery29, and interviewed by KCAL-TV and NPR’s “Morning Edition” — approx. 3:10 mark.)

New hope for a rare heart condition | HealthDay News

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that hypertrophic cardiomyopathy results in substantial morbidity and is challenging to manage. … “This therapy appears to represent an important advance in treatment for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and could fill a very important unmet need.”

Once begun, insomnia is tough to shake: Study | HealthDay News

Insomnia can lead to or go hand in hand with a range of other health problems, including depression, anxiety, hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and even suicide, said Jennifer Martin, a board member on the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and a professor of medicine at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.