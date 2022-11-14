UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“The unhoused don’t have time to wait for a complete overhaul of this broken system. We need a workaround. The city and county should appoint a homelessness czar who would be vested with authority to make decisions on where to site homeless housing, where to spend the billions in homeless funding now flowing into this region and to cut through the thicket of bureaucracies that too often slows or prevents progress,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

Sen. Feinstein, former Sen. Barbara Boxer and briefly Sen. Harris shaped California’s priorities in the upper chamber, making major strides on issues such as women’s rights and the environment, said Sonja Diaz, founding executive director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. “In many ways, our politics in California has been governed by the policy interests and leadership of the Bay Area,” she said.

In Georgia, the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff “on the backs of Latinos” who supported Warnock, UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute founding director Sonja Diaz told me.

An analysis last year by Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Institute, recommended increasing the size of the City Council by a minimum of seven seats, to at least 22 members, [giving] Black, Latino, Asian and Pacific Islander communities a better shot at representation, [and] more power to Armenian and Jewish communities to form coalitions and allow growing neighborhoods like Playa Vista and downtown L.A. to be in more cohesive, compact districts.

Zev Yaroslavsky, a former supervisor and director of the Los Angeles Initiative at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, said he expects supervisors would not use their newfound power casually if the measure passes. The four votes required to trigger a sheriff’s removal and requirement that a sheriff have committed serious infractions mitigated many of his concerns about the proposal.

While Mexicans still make up the largest share of U.S. Latinos, the population has become increasingly diverse in the last 20 years, with the fastest growth coming from countries in South America. That’s according to a new report from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. Researchers used U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2020 to examine demographic and socioeconomic changes among Latinos descending from 19 countries. In those 20 years, the nation’s Latino population grew from 35 million to more than 62 million. (UCLA’s Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas and Jie Zong were quoted.)

“Some of the election denialist language turned out to be bluster to please the Trumpian base of the Republican Party,” said Rick Hasen, a professor and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the UCLA School of Law. “Even if some of these denialists wanted to contest the results of the election, they don’t command the same attention that Trump does, and things could have fizzled.”

Researchers at UCLA that looked into the potential results of the initiative weren’t particularly worried about the negatives — and that it’s not buyers or renters that are going to be hit hard. Some worry that the measure could raise rents by increasing costs for developers and slowing new construction. Shane Phillips, housing initiative project manager for the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and co-author on a series of studies focused on Measure ULA, told Bloomberg that there was some truth to that.

“In general, people are saying that there was no red wave. I’d like to talk about that there was both a red wave and a blue wave,” said UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa (approx. 17:20 mark).

Those who make the costly and dangerous trek to the U.S. have an intense purpose for doing so. “Those who end up coming [here] are the most determined to do so,” said Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, an associate professor in the UCLA Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies and an expert on migration.

“Generally speaking, the law protects expression of all viewpoints, including offensive ones,” says UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh. “The chief reason is that the legal system doesn’t trust the government — or even the courts — to decide what’s offensive enough to be banned and what is not.”

These dangers are many, and they don’t all come at the hands of a potentially violent aggressor. For example, a report from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law published in March 2022 estimates that 54,000 transgender people between the ages of 13 to 17 were at risk of losing access to gender-affirming medical care amid a flurry of anti-trans bills proposed in statehouses across the US.

The 10th annual event featured four exhibits, all of which will be on view at the museum through February. It included the return of Rebeca Méndez with a video art installation called “The Sea Around Us.” The UCLA design media arts professor also exhibited in the festival the year prior with “Any-Instant-Whatever,” a project that captured time-slice video of the Los Angeles sky.

At Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices, contract workers wore green badges while full-time workers wore blue badges. Contractors did a number of jobs to help keep Twitter running, including engineering and marketing, [UCLA’s Sarah] Roberts said. But it was the huge force of contracted moderators that was “mission critical” to the platform, said Roberts.

Carla Hayn, a professor who teaches corporate governance at the UCLA business school, told CNN Business that the case is serious for Tesla as it will be a heavy burden for the automaker to prove the compensation and the process to create it was fair. “This is a huge package,” Hayn said of the compensation plan. “Did they need to give away this much of the company to Musk to align his interests and keep him as CEO?”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sarah Roberts) On Oct. 28, Elon Musk … completed the $44 billion acquisition of his overvalued and very favorite corner of the internet. Besides firing Twitter’s top leadership and half the rest of the staff, exactly what he plans to do with his new toy is murky at best. Except for one thing: the obliteration of content moderation, his primary motive for the purchase.

There are debates about whether cultivated meat is healthy — or potentially healthier than conventional meat. “It’s a very nuanced question without a very simple answer,” explains Dana Hunnes, a registered dietitian at UCLA Medical Center. Opinions tend to reflect the range of views about meat in general.

On an individual level, thinking about the future is correlated with specific actions or attitudes. Studies from Hal Hershfield, a psychologist at UCLA who studies the effects of time perception, and his colleagues, have found that people who relate more to their future selves make more future-oriented decisions, like saving money for later, and have higher levels of well-being over a 10-year period.

Researchers have made an important step forward toward a long-desired goal: using the gene-editing technology CRISPR to treat cancer… “We are reprogramming a patient’s immune system to target their own cancer,” says Stefanie Mandl, chief scientific officer of PACT Pharma, which helped to develop and manufacture the therapy based on research from Dr. Antoni Ribas’ lab at the University of California Los Angeles. (Ribas was quoted. Also: BBC News and Wired.)

“A lot of times it happens by self-inoculation,” Dr. Ishminder Kaur, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, told TODAY. “So, you touch a contaminated surface and then you inoculate yourself by touching your eyes, nose or mouth,” she said.

In an interview, Patricia A. Ganz, M.D., director of cancer prevention and control research at [UCLA], praised the new research. It’s “a well-conducted study with state-of-the-art analysis and interpretation,” she said. “Based on my experience with patients I have cared for with breast cancer, there were no surprises here. Most have had uncomplicated pregnancies. This should be reassuring for women who wish to have children after treatment for breast cancer and clinicians should support this decision.”

For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications — nausea and dizziness among them — can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130 people with HIV suggests that a tiny piece of technology could play a big role in encouraging people to take their medicine on time. (UCLA’s Dr. Honghu Liu was quoted.)