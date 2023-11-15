UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

As Michael Manville, professor and chair of the Department of Urban Planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, explained, it just comes down to the numbers. Caltrans officials say about 300,000 vehicles on average move through the affected stretch of the 10 Freeway each day. “The way our freeways were built, they are a rather small minority of our roads system that carries a hugely disproportionate share of our traffic,” Manville said. “When there are big interruptions to them, they really do have effects that reverberate around the region.”

Ertugrul Taciroglu, chair of the civil and environmental engineering department at the University of California, Los Angeles, said part of the challenge is how expensive real estate has become. “Every piece of land is being utilized, so I can see the pressure or the incentives for making use of these spaces under these highways,” he said.

Justin Torres’s “Blackouts” has been 12 years in the making … “When I was writing ‘We the Animals,’ I was broke,” he recalls. “After the book came out, I had stability. I got these fancy fellowships, and then I became a professor at UCLA, and I had time to write built into my job. So I wasn’t snatching bits of time whenever I could, but instead had it be the center of my life.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Kimberly Clausing) Sharply rising interest rates are adding to a swelling federal budget deficit, which reached around $2 trillion in 2023. Government borrowing costs climbed an astonishing 40 percent this year, and interest payments will soon exceed even defense spending. Federal debt is approaching 100 percent of gross domestic product, while Social Security and Medicare are hurtling toward insolvency.

“Asian Americans are really no different than the national mood, which is Biden favorability is low,” said Natalie Masuoka, professor of political science and Asian American Studies at UCLA. “The relatively lower favorability for Biden actually could impact turnout at lower-level offices.”

“Some of that rhetoric can be seen as potentially genocidal from the way that it dehumanizes Palestinian civilians,” Dov Waxman, director of UCLA’s Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, said in a phone interview with NBC News.

Khaled Abou El Fadl, a law professor at UCLA who studies Islam and human rights, told the council that the Hamas-Israel conflict was creating “an extremely dangerous world for all of us,” and that the world must demand that the rules against war crimes be followed. He said those rules are in place not because fighting sides like each other, but because they hate each other, which can lead to terrible things, especially for civilians.

“When policy is going badly and people see a Democrat in office, they tend to move in a Republican direction, and vice versa,” Stuart N. Soroka, a professor at UCLA who studies thermostatic opinion, told me. Immigration is susceptible to this, Soroka said, because voters underestimate “how difficult it is to control” and are “entirely reliant on negative, attention-grabbing media content” when forming impressions of the border.

Two of the trial’s 10 participants, nearly all born with various gene mutations resulting in high cholesterol levels, had a heart attack or cardiac arrest, in one case possibly related to the treatment. “It worked. But we won’t know for years how safe this is,” says cardiologist Karol Watson of the University of California, Los Angeles.

In addition to paying attention to the potential symptoms of ADHD, people who think they may have the condition should also rule out any factors in their lives that could lead to a misdiagnosis, according to Dr. Catherine Lord, the George Tarjan Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Education at UCLA’s Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

Moreover, more than 26 percent of Latino children were obese between 2017 and 2020, according to a recent study by UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, which suggests measures such as taxation of sugar-sweetened beverages, menu labeling, restrictions on television advertising, and efforts to encourage portion control.