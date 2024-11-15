UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Historians say racial profiling and large-scale roundups were common, and some U.S. citizens were caught up in the sweeps. “It’s often referenced as this moment when aggressive immigration law enforcement ‘solved’ the immigration problem or crisis. The problem is that understanding is not correct,” Professor Kelly Lytle Hernandez, who teaches immigration and mass incarceration at UCLA, told Newsweek.

In addition to the cases already being argued, others headed to the justices in which the change of administrations is expected to make a big difference involve abortion, preventive care coverage under the Affordable Care Act, environmental protections and other regulatory actions. “I have no doubt the administration will end up with major changes in these policies and their positions before the Supreme Court,” said Adam Winkler, a professor in the UCLA School of Law.

Part of the challenge of preventing homelessness is just finding people who are at risk of becoming homeless. They don’t all show up at a social services agency asking for help. Janey Rountree, the executive director of UCLA’s California Policy Lab and an advisor on the measure, has tried to address that problem by developing a data-driven strategy to identify people at risk of becoming homeless.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s John Rogers) Our team of university researchers spent the past months surveying and interviewing hundreds of school superintendents about the costs of dealing with culturally divisive conflict, such as battles over LGBTQ+ rights, teaching about race and racism, and efforts to ban books. Their answers are troubling.

“In any election where the victorious candidate has crowds of people at their rallies, shouting stuff like ‘Daddy’s home,’ we know that we’re taking a step back,” Juliet Williams told me. She’s a professor of gender studies at UCLA, a field of study Trump has already promised to attack.

Elana Redfield, an LGBTQ+ legal issues expert at the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law said Trump is likely to rescind a Biden administration rule that categorizes many denials of gender-affirming care as prohibited discrimination.

“The White House advisers don’t really have independent power. They have the power of what the president wants to do, but they still need to work very closely with agencies if they’re actually going to accomplish anything,” says Ann Carlson, an environmental law expert at UCLA School of Law.

“It’s possible that some people in his administration will recognize that stripping employment authorization for more than a million people, many of whom have lived in this country for decades, is not good policy” and economically disastrous, said [Ahilan] Arulanantham, who teaches at the UCLA School of Law, and helps direct its Center for Immigration Law and Policy. “But nothing in Trump’s history suggests that they would care about such considerations.”

Researchers at UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation examined about 100,000 potential scenarios, including shortages caused by droughts or major earthquakes that could rupture aqueducts and cut off outside supplies. They found in their report, which was funded by the DWP and released this week, that having Pure Water L.A. online would significantly increase the resiliency of the city’s drinking water supply in all scenarios. (UCLA’s Gregory Pierce was quoted.)

“When we kiln dry that fuel with a record-breaking heat wave for seven to ten days as we just experienced, that’s a recipe for some pretty extreme fire behavior and that’s just when the winds arrived,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “These fires just took off like gang busters,” he said.

Hair masks can certainly improve the texture and quality of your hair, but it’s important to remember that they don’t prevent or treat hair loss concerns, says Dr. Carolyn Goh, a dermatologist and founder of the UCLA Hair and Scalp Disorder Clinic.

When a person is experiencing inflammation, the cells responsible for the immune response (such as white blood cells) invade tissue and produce inflammatory proteins and other enzymes. This is a “beneficial response” in the short-term and can help protect against harmful microorganisms or other problems, said [Dr.] Helen Lavretsky, a professor-in-residence in the Department of Psychiatry at UCLA. This acute inflammation usually brings redness, heat, swelling and pain, she added.

But this framework drew immediate criticism. “That definition is clearly inadequate, because it excludes exoplanets,” or planets discovered beyond our solar system, Jean-Luc Margot, a planetary scientist at UCLA, told Live Science.

Today, the bird of paradise is one of the predominant flora across the city. It also wears many names — the African desert banana, the crane lily — but formally, it is known as Strelitzia reginae and is one of five species of Strelitzia. “They were widely planted in the early days of Los Angeles,” Philip Rundel, a UCLA professor emeritus in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology, says of how the plant arrived in California.