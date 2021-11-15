UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Parks, green spaces vital for neighborhoods | Los Angeles Times

“The pandemic really illustrated how crucial parks are for our communities,” said Jon Christensen, an adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. “People are using them more than ever — and they are also providing places for COVID tests, places for food distribution, places for kids to play when they didn’t have school.”

Parts of L.A. face growing peril from fire, heat, flooding | Los Angeles Times

There are “significant policy gaps in protecting communities from extreme heat,” said Nurit Katz, chief sustainability officer at UCLA. One such gap is a lack of upper temperature limits for indoor workers; another is that landlords are required to provide heat but not air conditioning.

How many tests are necessary before surgery? | New York Times

However, doctors are making some headway. In 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine, Dr. John N. Mafi, an internist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues described an effort to reduce “low-value preoperative care” for patients about to have cataract surgery.

Can infrastructure bill properly address climate change? | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

Roughly $47 billion in the infrastructure bill is tagged for climate resilience, which makes it the largest federal investment ever. Alex Hall focuses on climate change at the University of California, Los Angeles: “I think it’s a positive that we are finally confronting these issues. Do I think it’s enough? Of course not.” (approx. 0:55 mark).

Predicting California’s winter COVID surge | New York Times

“I don’t think we’ll have the same huge peak we had last winter, but I do think we will see another peak,” Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious-disease expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, told me. “And the big difference will be because of the large number of people vaccinated.”

UCLA campus services help more than 1,000 veterans | KABC-TV

UCLA has a long history when it comes to serving veterans. For nearly a century, the university has supported veterans’ educational efforts through programs and services. The university’s Veteran Resource Center is the first stop for many transitioning from the military to an academic path. “We offer comprehensive services that help folks from the point where they’re thinking they want to go to college and want to learn about the different programs and resources and services we have, all the way to providing them with academic, personal, wellness and career development services, and focusing on employment and graduation,” said Dr. Emily Ives, Director of Veteran Services.

Conversion therapy continues despite legislative efforts | USA Today

Nearly 700,000 LGBTQ adults in the United States have received or experienced conversion therapy, and 350,000 of them received it as adolescents, according to The Williams Institute School of Law at UCLA.

L.A. has largest rail construction program in U.S. | Los Angeles Business Journal

“For the modern era, this is a huge investment in rail transportation on a scale rarely seen in recent memory,” said Jacob Wasserman, research project manager at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. “You have to go back to the 1970s and the buildout of the Metro rail system in Washington, D.C., and the Bart system in the Bay Area to see anything comparable.”

Manchin set to make or break Biden’s climate pledge | The Hill

Edward Parson, the faculty director at the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA, said Biden has a lot riding on his methane pledge. “It’s super important for U.S. influence and credibility internationally and any aim for the U.S. to play anything like a leadership role,” he said.

Banning certain tech companies from buying L.A. homes | LAist

Eric Sussman, adjunct professor of accounting and real estate at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, pointed to a confluence of other factors driving up home prices: Mortgage interest rates are low, very few homes are coming up for sale, and wealthy Angelenos flush with cash from a booming stock market are in fierce competition to buy those homes. “I just don’t see the iBuyers having any real, meaningful impact given those other factors,” he said.

Countries that contribute least to climate crisis suffer most | Insider

Greg Pierce, the co-director of the Water Resources Group: Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA, told Insider the biggest effect could be felt in rural areas. Pierce said rural areas tend to be poorer and have one water source. Residents are usually already walking long distances to get to that water which may not always be clean.

Can L.A.’s vaccine mandate prevent a COVID surge? | Guardian

“The upside of mandates, they definitely work,” said Annette Regan, an expert in vaccine epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The downside of the mandates is they can definitely polarize individuals.” (UCLA’s Shira Shafir is also quoted.)

COVID vaccine disparities among racial groups | CNN

“Part of what we know is that many Black adults, many Latino adults, have a vaccination hesitancy because of safety concerns because of the quickness with which the vaccine was created. And also because of the long and ugly history of medical racism in our country. So if the adults have that type of hesitancy, it doesn’t surprise us that they will be hesitant to have their children vaccinated,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 0:30 mark).