Khaled Abou El Fadl, a professor of Islamic Law at UCLA and one of the world’s leading authorities on Sharia law, told CNN there’s a rich history of debate on the laws of Sharia and various interpretations of their meaning. “Every point of law you’ll find 10 different opinions … Sharia is very open-ended,” he said.

In a society dominated by narratives of meritocracy and “bootstrap pulling,” the perception of families and individuals receiving government assistance has generally leaned negative. That’s especially true of participants in the housing choice voucher program once known as Section 8, where fears of criminality and economic damage are often attached to the participants’ presence. However, UCLA Professor Michael Stoll found that when Black voucher recipients move to majority white suburbs, crime rates did not drastically increase.

“The positions they laid out on the various hot-button issues between the two countries, nothing was particularly new. But the fact that they had such a lengthy meeting, and that the general statements from both sides were about taking the temperature down and trying to manage what we all recognize as this kind of rising competition, was really important,” said UCLA’s Alex Wang (approx. 4:55 mark).

“I think that Luna has built up a formidable lead, and that’s been true throughout … And mathematically it’s still possible for Villanueva to win this race, but logically, it seems unlikely that he’ll do so,” said UCLA’s Jim Newton.

A study published in October found that smoke from California’s wildfires in 2020 put twice as much greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere as the state’s total reduction in such emissions from 2003 to 2019. “Wildfire emissions in 2020 essentially negate 18 years of reductions in greenhouse gas emission,” said Michael Jerrett, UCLA professor of environmental health sciences and a lead author of the study, in a press release accompanying the study.