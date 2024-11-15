UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Trump has also made vague campaign promises of greater legal immunity for police, even as it’s become slightly more common for local prosecutors to charge police for unjustified use of force. “I’m not sure that that is something the federal government can do,” says Joanna Schwartz, a UCLA law professor who has written about police accountability.

Ahilan Arulanantham, who was lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the case that in 2020 reached the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, said that he was prepared for another court battle to defend the program. “The statute requires that the government undertake an objective assessment of the conditions for each country to decide whether that country is safe for the return of nationals,” said Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

“He’s relatively young, he’s attractive, he’s smart,” said Jim Newton, a lecturer in communication studies and public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A new study by UCLA found that human-amplified climate change and higher temperatures are turning some ordinary droughts into exceptional ones.

‘I think a lot of a lot of folks, probably because of K-Pop and various Netflix, Korean dramas and whatnot, maybe have glimpses of South Korean society as modern and empowering, perhaps for women. But that’s certainly not the experience for a lot of women, if not most,” said UCLA’s Judy Han.

“I think the heart of the issue is concern about how China will use AI chips for military applications and surveillance,” Chris Tang, a UCLA professor and expert in global supply chain management and the impact of regulatory policies, told Business Insider. “It’s a different type of Cold War.”

Hiroshi Motomura, the faculty co-director of the Center for Immigration Law at UCLA, says the text of the Aliens Enemy Act doesn’t seem to apply to this situation. Motomura says the so-called invasion wouldn’t be referring to people who are just showing up in caravans at the border, but to people who have been in the U.S. for a long time.