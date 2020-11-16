UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

WSJ survey: Economic recovery seen staying on track after election | Wall Street Journal

“There’s a lot less uncertainty now than just a week ago,” said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The election went smoothly. Even President Trump’s refusal to concede was expected. There’s a promising vaccine candidate.”

Biden wants to be the Climate President. He’ll need some help from Xi Jinping. | New York Times

The Chinese president faces none of the domestic political chaos that confronts Mr. Biden and potentially impedes the president-elect’s ability to implement some of his most ambitious campaign promises on climate change. … “Kind of trolling the U.S.,” said Alex Wang, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who follows Chinese climate law and policy.

Here’s how scientists want Biden to take on climate change | Scientific American

“Like COVID-19, climate change amplifies systemic injustices and disproportionately harms Black, brown, Indigenous and low-income people. The most important action for a Biden administration is to implement a systemic set of reforms to support climate justice,” said UCLA’s Aradhna Tripati.

How California is an example for Biden’s climate change fight | CapRadio

Cara Horowitz, co-director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law, says the proposal is groundbreaking. “When he becomes president he will have the most ambitious climate plan of any president we’ve ever had in the United States,” she said. She also says … there is an opportunity to model his climate practices after California’s ambitious climate goals and projects.

It started with one sick woman in San Jose. Now, the coronavirus has spread to 1 million Californians | Los Angeles Times

UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer said California’s higher numbers show how challenging it is for states to try to control a pandemic without an overarching federal response. He added that improvements could be on the horizon with Biden taking office next year. “It’s very difficult to try to protect a state within a federal system; we don’t have the levers available to us,” he said.

Here’s how coronavirus can spread from table-to-table | ABC’s “Good Morning America”

“Outdoors means no walls, no ceiling,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist and professor at University of California, Los Angeles’ Fielding School of Public Health, told ABC News. “When I see these tents consists of walls, [they] don’t have the ventilation the way an indoor restaurant would.” (Rimoin was also quoted by the Los Angeles Times and interviewed by KTTV-TV.)

COVID testing FAQ | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

“There’s two tests for what I’ll call acute disease, and that’s either the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests or the antigen tests. Then we have a third test for whether or not somebody has been exposed to the disease or caught it in the past, and that’s called the antibody test,” said UCLA’s Omai Garner.

COVID vaccine trial underway at UCLA | “GMA3”

“The AstraZeneca vaccine actually is using the same target of the COVID-19 virus that the Pfizer and actually the Moderna and some of the other vaccines that are also in development are using. They’re just using a little bit of a different mechanism of showing it to the body,” said UCLA’s Dr. Raphael Landovitz.

How to deal with quarantine-induced social anxiety | New York Times

(Column written by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) In some ways, you might think that Covid-19 would be a boon for people who relish alone time or who worry in social situations, but as a clinical psychologist, I’m noticing that despite socializing less, many of my clients are stressing more about connecting.

What L.A.’s progressive shift means for criminal justice reform | KCRW-FM’s “Greater L.A.”

“So, Measure J, J stands for justice. It was a ballot measure that calls for at least 10% of the County of Los Angeles’ unrestricted county revenues to be set aside for alternatives to incarceration and community investments,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan (approx. 1:16 mark).

UCLA researcher sounding the alarm about catastrophic flooding | CapRadio

“It could happen later this winter. It might not happen for 30 or 40 years,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

Mental health issues plague LGBTQ youths | Albany Herald

“I think we know that LGBTQ youth are a vulnerable population, and I think we could do so much more to support them,” Jessica Bernacki, a licensed clinical psychologist at the UCLA Gender Health Program, who was not a part of the Trevor Project research team, said. “The alarmingly high rates of suicidality and self-harm and housing insecurity were concerning and really highlighted for me the importance of the work we are doing in trying to help support gender-diverse youth and their families.”

Trump’s defeat didn’t stop his ‘ban’ on modern architecture | Bloomberg CityLab

It’s not a straightforward political issue, says Kian Goh, an architect and assistant professor of urban planning at the University of California-Los Angeles Luskin School of Public Affairs. … “We’re on the verge of not believing in the institutions that were cornerstones of our lives,” Goh says. “People are looking for things to believe in. Certainly the built environment is part of that.”