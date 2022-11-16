UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Today’s order gives the administration the green light to end Title 42 once and for all — as it said it intended to last spring. There’s no justification for the administration extending the life of Title 42 by seeking a stay of today’s order,” said Monika Langarica, an attorney with the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA. “Each day that passes with Title 42 in place is one more day that countless lives are endangered by this policy.”

While it isn’t as lethal as the most common type of emphysema linked with long-term heavy tobacco smoking, paraseptal emphysema can lead to a number of distressing symptoms, said a pulmonologist and longtime cannabis researcher, Dr. Donald Tashkin of the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

“The wildfires can occur hundreds of miles away, but the smoke drifts down and can linger for weeks and weeks at a time,” said Dr. David Eisenman, director of UCLA’s Center for Public Health and Disasters … Eisenman’s research on the topic, referenced in the report, shows that far-reaching, lingering smoke has impacted the mental health of Californians all over the state.

By the time the [UCLA] football team kicks off Saturday against its crosstown rival, Southern California, with a berth in the Pac-12 Conference championship game at stake, the Bruins may know a more consequential result — whether or not they will be able to join the Trojans in bolting for the Big Ten Conference in less than two years. (Also: Los Angeles Times.)

The findings add weight to other studies suggesting that the route of delivery can affect a baby’s vaccine response, said Dr. Paul Krogstad, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. “The antibodies made from these two vaccines were highest in breast-fed and vaginally delivered infants,” said Krogstad, who reviewed the findings.

Housing security not indicative of better health | Medical Xpress

The researchers examined 26 clinical trials and observational studies on interventions to mitigate housing insecurity on the health of vulnerable populations. “This work is a response to the increasingly clear evidence that difficulty with housing affordability and stability is common and tied to adverse health outcomes, even before someone experiences homelessness,” said lead author Dr. Katherine Chen, health sciences clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and doctoral candidate in health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: Scienmag.)

Raising body temperature seems to alleviate seizures and other traits associated with two autism-linked genetic mutations in mice, according to unpublished research … Extending the new animal findings to people requires caution, says Catherine Lord, professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who led the prospective study.

“This result is somewhat expected based on the bulk data,” but it is nice to see data confirming the past work, says Daniel Geschwind, distinguished professor of neurology, psychiatry and human genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study.

39 UCLA scholars ranked most cited in their fields | MyScience

Thirty-nine UCLA faculty members were named among world’s most influential researchers in the sciences and social sciences today. The Highly Cited Researchers list, compiled annually by analytics firm Clarivate, identifies scholars whose work has been cited most often in papers published by other researchers in their fields over the past decade.

As Dana Ellis Hunnes Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center and author of “Recipe For Survival,” explains, a calorie deficit occurs when you expand more calories from activity and daily living than you take in from the foods and beverages that we consume. “There is more than one way to achieve a calorie deficit,” Ellis Hunnes says. (Hunnes is also quoted in a Men’s Health article about common signs of sudden weight gain.)