In a fascinating piece entitled “The Pandemic Exposes Human Nature,” published last month in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Science, a group of academic researchers led by Benjamin Seitz at UCLA attempted to game out what the pandemic will do to our society. One conclusion: it could “lead to a backslide in economic independence for women” as pandemic social norms lead to a more conservative society over time, one that encourages women to scale back their career ambitions, and pushes men to prioritize theirs.

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said travel restrictions have a “limited impact” given how widespread the virus already is. “We’ve got to focus on things that we have better evidence in terms of what works, like routine and consistent mask use, particularly indoors, testing, supportive isolation of those who are positive and supportive quarantine of those who are exposed,” he said. (Klausner was also quoted in a separate Associated Press article.)

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, attributed some of the spikes to recent Halloween celebrations. He warned of more to come if Americans let their guard down for Thanksgiving and Christmas. (Kim-Farley was also quoted by the Wall Street Journal.)

Lawrence and his teammates hurried off the field at game’s end, doing their best to avoid the onrushing crowd. Dr. David Eisenman, director of UCLA’s Center for Public Health and Disasters, saw clips on television. “All those people crowded together, cheering and yelling,” he said. “It made me nervous, for sure.”

To prevent superspreader events, we need to better understand them, said Anne Rimoin, an infectious diseases expert at the University of California, Los Angeles. She has called for detailed contact tracing of the infections around President Donald Trump, including those who attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony and indoor White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Rimoin was also interviewed on KTLA-TV and KNX-AM (approx. 2:00 mark).

“The 1918 Spanish flu’s second wave was even more devastating than the first wave,” Ravina Kullar, an infectious-disease expert with the Infectious Diseases Society of America and an adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles, previously told MarketWatch.

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who called Alito’s comments “unfortunate,” said “many Supreme Court experts don’t consider Justice Alito very open-minded about these matters anyway.”

CBT for insomnia typically lasts from six to eight weeks and “works in about two-thirds to three-quarters of patients,” said Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine. “As a health care provider I love it because people get better fast and I think that, in and of itself, helps people feel good. It’s not drudgery.”

“Hella” made its way down to southern California by the time University of California, Los Angeles linguistics professor Pamela Munro compiled a glossary of student slang in 1989.

“If only whites had voted, President Trump would have been reelected with about 56 or 57 percent of the vote,” said UCLA’s Gary Segura.

[UCLA’s] Matt Barreto, a political scientist and co-founder of the public opinion research firm Latino Decisions who worked with Biden campaign, argues that it’s important to remember that Trump’s 2016 campaign was a low point in the GOP’s efforts to appeal to Latino voters.

“I think that the 2020 election just brought to bear the diversity, the complexity and the myriad of interest groups that characterize Latinx electorate, which is not a monolith. And it’s clear that, akin to previous cycles, our well-paid political consultants have scrambled,” said UCLA’s Sonja Diaz (approx. 29:45 mark).

Emmerich readily admits that, despite his responsibilities as a professor of Japanese literature at UCLA, “translation is a very particular kind of pleasure that I can’t do without.”

“The trade policy needs to be reconsidered because it has not been working,” said Christopher Tang, a professor in business administration at UCLA. ”Yes, we import a little less from China, but that did not result in creating more jobs, including more manufacturing centers in the U.S. Instead, a lot of sourcing locations shifted from China to countries such as Vietnam.”

Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health — who noted in the American Journal of Public Health that there is a “unique opportunity to make equitable investments in affordable medical care in the factors that make a population healthy” — found that the U.S. spends nearly twice as much per capita as other wealthy countries. … “Considering what we get — life expectancy for the dollars spent do we spend the money in the right places?” asked Dr. Jonathan Fielding, UCLA FSPH distinguished professor of health policy and management and co-author of the research. “The answer is no.” (UCLA’s Dr. Steven Teutsch was also quoted.)

“This is not the first such effort, and almost certainly will not be the last,” said Brad Shaffer, UCLA distinguished professor and director of the La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science. “These turtles will also be part of a range-wide genomic analysis of variation across the species that we are conducting with the CDFW and USGS to better understand and conserve the population, which is the last known of this species in the San Gabriel River.”

At Cody’s school, an initiative organized by UCLA Health’s Sound Body Sound Mind program has distributed sports equipment kits to students that include a ball, jump rope, water bottle, frisbee, resistance band and yoga mat. … One challenge, said [UCLA’s] Matt Flesock, executive director at Sound Body Sound Mind, is that many schools lack funding to provide exercise equipment to students in their homes.