UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Confusion over who is eligible for COVID boosters | Los Angeles Times

While younger, healthier vaccinated people are not particularly likely to become severely ill or die from a breakthrough coronavirus infection, a booster shot will help reduce the likelihood of them getting infected and passing along the coronavirus … “If younger people got boosted, it would help reduce transmission rates in the community,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

What the Glasgow climate conference accomplished | CNBC

James Salzman, a professor of environmental law at UCLA Law School, said the summit reflected an important shift in global climate strategy toward a sectoral approach because it featured separate agreements on issues like methane, coal and deforestation, rather than focusing solely on greenhouse gas mitigation.

In South L.A., a legacy of limbs lost to diabetes | Los Angeles Times

At MLK hospital, amputations are the most common surgical procedures. Researchers at UCLA found that diabetic residents here and other poor parts of the city were more than 10 times as likely as those in more affluent areas to have a toe, foot or leg amputated … “There is no question that the healthcare disparities that we see across America and certainly in places like South Los Angeles are the long-standing results of systemic racism,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA and co-editor of “Black Los Angeles: American Dreams and Racial Realities.”

Latino creatives behind Netflix’s ‘Gentefied’ | National Public Radio

Last month, UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report showed that people like to see themselves reflected on their TV screens in prominent roles. That’s why shows with majority-minority casts like “Gentefied” were highly rated for Latinx audiences in 2019–2020, according to the report.

‘Separate but equal’ subject Homer Plessy may get pardon | USA Today

“This case came to stand for so much evil and so much of what was wrong with American race relations,” said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law in Los Angeles, of the Plessy ruling. “The pardon serves as a reminder of the past and our present contribution to those mistakes. It’s powerful to see both the Plessy and Ferguson families come together in this process.”

Donald Trump will not be reinstated as president | Newsweek

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, added that the Constitution is “quite specific” about how someone can be removed from office and have someone else replace them. The obvious way is a new election, with Trump eligible to throw his hat in the ring again in 2024. Another way is that the vice president can succeed if the current president is impeached, dies, or otherwise becomes unable to carry out his role. “But that would mean Vice President Harris, not Trump, would become president,” Volokh told Newsweek.

The colon cancer conundrum | Scientific American

Today it is clear that the increase in early-onset colorectal cancer is real. In the 20-to-49 age group, rates climbed from about one in 12,000 in 1992 to one in 9,300 in 2015. “It’s not just a blip,” says Folasade P. May, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Progress toward an ‘off-the-shelf’ cancer therapy | Medical Xpress

Now, in a study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, UCLA researchers report a critical step forward in the development of an “off-the-shelf” cancer immunotherapy using rare but powerful immune cells that could potentially be produced in large quantities, stored for extended periods and safely used to treat a wide range of patients with various cancers. (UCLA’s Lili Yang is quoted. Also: Scienmag.)

Pfizer’s new pill for COVID | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Pfizer announced it’s asking the FDA to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19 … “I think it makes a lot of sense. The study that they did involved about 1,500 patients. And as you said, there was an 89% reduction among individuals who received the Pfizer medicine, compared to those who got placebo,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:00 mark).

Global acceptance of LGBTQ people | KPCC-FM

Acceptance of LGBTQ people is steadily growing here in the U.S., but apparently our country does not rank first globally on the issue. A recent study from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law looked at how members of those communities are perceived and treated in 175 countries. Iceland holds the top spot. The U.S. ranks 23rd overall. (UCLA’s Andrew Flores is interviewed.)

COP26 is over and there is little to show for it | Medium

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dana Ellis Hunnes) Despite being ordinary, Earth is in crisis, and we are the responsible party. Hundreds of world leaders came together during the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, at the Conference of the Parties 26 (COP26) to discuss “how” to avert this crisis. Yet few actions have actually been taken to avert the climate crisis that we caused.