UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Drake said money will go to campuses for anti-hate programs and for emergency mental health. (UCLA’s Ron Avi Astor and David Myers were interviewed.)

Leonard Nimoy is best known for the role he played as “Spock” for nearly 50 years in “Star Trek,” but his lasting legacy is one his family is creating in his name at the newly imagined UCLA Nimoy Theater, formerly known as The Crest Theater in Westwood.

The University of California, Los Angeles, recently bought a vacant office building in the city’s downtown.

At last night’s National Book Awards, the prize for fiction went to [UCLA’s] Justin Torres. His novel “Blackouts” is about histories that are hidden and erased. (Torres was interviewed.)

“Ultimately, the census is a tool of the settler colonial government. In fact, it’s the bedrock of the settler colonial government. Without a census, we don’t know the populace, right? That is first and foremost a fact that we have to accept,” said UCLA’s Desi Small-Rodriguez (approx. 2:15 mark).

The UCLA Heat Lab did a study on food truck environments. Its director Dr. Bharat Venkat says that if you couple that with the Southern California heat, you’re talking about a pretty hot time for food truck workers who often don’t get a break, even during the winter months. (UCLA’s Jason Sutedja was interviewed.)

Among the nation’s hospitals, those that serve high numbers of Black and Hispanic patients are far less likely to have advanced medical equipment and critical services that have been shown to boost the quality and effectiveness of cancer care, according to a study led by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. (UCLA’s Dr. Gracie Himmelstein and Dr. Patricia Ganz were quoted.)

There are multiple ways local governments pay for police misconduct settlements, according to research done by Joanna Schwartz, professor at University of California Los Angeles School of Law. Smaller jurisdictions often rely on liability insurance, but larger departments are typically “self insured,” meaning settlements and judgements are paid from the department’s budgets or through the local government’s central litigation fund. (Schwartz was quoted.)

We’ve avoided “carmageddon” 3.0, in part because L.A.’s gridlock-navigating veterans are filtering through a web of freeways and surface streets criss-crossing the impacted area. “If one piece of our network goes down, there’s a lot of opportunities for people to make changes and move around those things,” said Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA. An unexpected shutdown of a roadway with fewer alternatives would likely be more disruptive.

UCLA just released a report on the utility’s progress to reach their goal, and to reach it in a way that doesn’t harm certain communities disproportionately, such as low-income ratepayers … Pierce also called for the utility to charge customers based on their income, which is something the state of California is already considering. “I’m fairly optimistic that the city will get there, but it needs to move really quickly,” says UCLA Urban Planning Professor Greg Pierce, who worked on the report.

Greg Pierce, who directs the Human Right to Water Solutions Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he has confidence in local water suppliers and official monitoring bodies to manage any potentially toxic effects from the fire on the water system. “The Irvine Ranch Water District is incredibly sophisticated when it comes to drinking water quality,” Pierce said.

“It’s probably only a question of time before much more toxic and devastating xylazine mixed with fentanyl also takes over the West Coast retail markets. and that will happen faster if wholesale fentanyl supplies become more expensive or difficult to get,” said Philippe Bourgois, professor of psychiatry and anthropology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

According to Professor Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, director of the UCLA Center for Mexican Studies, the support for this project in the Assembly and Senate makes it robust, despite some attacks it may have among conservative Republican politicians. But it all also depends on when and how Governor Newsom handles this matter. (Translated from Spanish.)

The percentage of Latinos in households without a smartphone is highest in states with large rural areas where cell service is spotty and broadband access is low, according to an Axios analysis of data from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.