Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, who was not involved with the study, said the latest research is a vital addition to a growing body of science that links wildfires to climate change. “The interesting piece here is that the effect of daily summer temperatures on fire appears to be non-linear, meaning that each additional degree of warming has a greater influence than the last,” Swain told CNN.

Who is doing it right? How deeply should the swab slide into your nostril? How long should it spend up there? … “People aren’t used to feeling that part of their body,” Dr. Noah Kojima, a resident physician at the University of California, Los Angeles and an expert in infectious diseases, said about swabs touching the nasopharynx.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Sharon Dolovich, Amanda Klonsky and Hope Johnson) Since early in the pandemic, public health experts have argued that decarcerating correctional facilities is the most effective way to prevent outbreaks in those high-risk settings. Last year, California authorities listened to the experts and, over the course of 2020, decreased the state’s prison population by 23%, more than any of the 29 states with easily accessible data. But that number began to grow again this year. The state’s prison system is currently operating at 113% of its design capacity.

Hampton referred to a UCLA study that predicted California would have nearly 30% fewer therapists than needed to meet demand by 2028. “Simply put, mandating increased frequency of appointments, without addressing the underlying workforce shortage, will not lead to increased quality of care.”

Early-onset Alzheimer’s has a variety of symptoms, which can confuse both family members and medical providers into thinking it’s a different ailment. “They are often misdiagnosed for a long time. Even if it’s someone who says, ‘Doctor, I have a memory problem.’ No one expects it in their 40s,” says Mario Mendez, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of the Focal-type Dementia Clinic and Program.

UCLA is going to win. Lauren Shaw is sure of it. The Bruins dance team member is so confident that she won’t back down when approached by that familiar face in the pleated skirt, white sweater and red shoes. “I’ll probably just be like, ‘See you on the field,’” Lauren said. “‘Good luck, you’re going to need it.’”

“It’s exciting to see this expansion happening. We’ve had a lot of data coming out of Israel and other places. But kind of like other parts of the pandemic, Israel has really been on the bleeding edge of this. Showing that these boosters are safe but also effective at addressing the waning immunity that we know happens with vaccines,” said UCLA’s Kristen Choi (approx. 0:40 mark).

A new study out of the UCLA Labor Center and the California Healthy Nail Salon Collective qualified just how devastating the pandemic was to the industry: 90% of nail shops, primarily staffed by women and Asian immigrants, were left without an income.