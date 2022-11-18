UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Tommaso Treu of the University of California, Los Angeles, a chief scientist for Webb’s early release science program, said the evidence presented so far “is as solid as it gets” for the galaxy believed to have formed 350 million after the Big Bang. (Also: NPR News, Washington Post, CNN, Scienmag and Science Daily.)

But new research from UCLA finds that this type of violent earthquake is more common than previously believed, particularly along mature strike-slip faults like the San Andreas. Using advanced imaging technology, a research team led by UCLA geophysicist Lingsen Meng examined all 86 earthquakes of magnitude 6.7 or greater along strike-slip faults between Jan. 1, 2000, and Feb. 1, 2020. “I’m a little bit surprised we found this many,” she said.

Many chronically ill patients experience worsening symptoms during the holidays because there has been a change in routine, said Dr. Fola May, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of California Los Angeles. “November and December are the times we tend to deviate from our habits, like healthy food and exercise,” she said.

“The general impression among clinicians is that omicron tends to stay more in the upper respiratory tract,” Dr. Otto Yang, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY. “And that’s probably related to why it’s less deadly: It’s not affecting the lungs as much.”

Following a buggy release of … tickets on Tuesday to customers known as Verified Fans, the company — which became part of the Live Nation conglomerate in 2010, drawing antitrust scrutiny — acknowledged on Thursday that the measures it had in place to give fans equitable access to tickets didn’t work … Mark Grady, a UCLA law professor who specializes in antitrust issues, told The Times that the Live Nation–Ticketmaster fusion was a “vertical merger” that is “normally okay from a competition point of view.” But he said that “the question is whether the two companies have joined together to exclude others from the market.

In fact, for film, Native people remain underrepresented, landing less than 1% of the share of top roles, as well as director and writer positions, according to UCLA’s 2022 Hollywood Diversity Report, which covered the top 200 films released theatrically and on major streamers in 2021.

Arkansas’ ‘no’ on marriage equality bill | Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Arkansas’ U.S. senators said Wednesday they oppose legislation guaranteeing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages as the Senate prepares to pass the measure as early as today. … According to the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute – a research center that studies LGBTQ issues and public policy – an estimated 76,000 Arkansans are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

“The pandemic is not over. We are still seeing a lot of COVID and other viruses as well right now,” said infectious disease expert, Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice of UCLA Medical School … “It's really important to stay home if you're symptomatic, because symptomatic people are more likely to spread these viruses than asymptomatic people, and why share these viruses if you don't have to” said Dr. Tim Brewer, an epidemiologist at UCLA’s Field School of Public Health.

Amid pandemic, air quality remains poor | Capitol Weekly

In April 2020, the Los Angeles Basin experienced the longest period of clean air days since 1995, and that metro area contains 15 of the nation’s 25 cities with the most polluted air. Professor Yifang Zhu at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health reported that levels of the hazardous airborne particulate matter known as PM2.5 fell in the L.A. Basin from 16 micrograms per cubic meter to 12 immediately after stay-at-home orders took effect.