In its latest string of real estate acquisitions, UCLA Health has purchased a $55 million life sciences property near El Segundo and may spend $90 million more on renovations to accommodate UCLA Health Sports Medicine Institute, according to a request for qualifications tenant improvement submittal posted in July by UCLA Capital Programs. (UCLA’s Johnese Spisso was quoted.)

Helping veterans | KTTV-TV’s “Fox 11 News in Depth”

“The 15-acre Veteran’s Garden is the largest farm integrated within a health system in the nation,” said UCLA’s Dr. Kaitlyn Fruin. “It was actually started in the 1960s, and for many years was a war therapy program, with thousands of veterans of the Korean and Vietnam wars finding healing through the garden.”

A soon-to-be-voted-on plan to rezone the city of Los Angeles will fall far short of its homebuilding goal, according to a new analysis from UCLA researchers. Under state laws designed to remedy a housing shortage, the city has to set aside land for the construction of 250,000 more homes than allowed through existing zoning rules. Measures under consideration by a city council committee are likely to satisfy the state requirements, the UCLA analysis found. But when analyzing the likelihood of what developers would actually build, researchers found the number of new homes would be far lower, said Shane Phillips, Housing Initiative Project Manager at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. (Also: KCRW 89.9-FM.)

According to a study published last year by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, the percentage of immigrant adults in California with “serious psychological distress” increased by 50% between 2015 and 2021. The study defines serious psychological distress as severe, diagnosable mental health conditions, like depression and anxiety. (UCLA’s Imelda Padilla-Frausto was quoted.)

But what might happen in terms of immigration under another Trump presidency is still very much up in the air. “We don’t know exactly what will happen. No one knows what’s going to happen. I don’t think the coming administration even knows what’s going to happen,” said Hiroshi Motomura, a UCLA law professor who specializes in immigration law.

But voters may be punishing incumbents rather than voting for Republicans, said Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas, research director at UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute. ”You get reminded of those high prices every single day because you are buying something every single day,” he said. “High inflation was a global phenomenon. It was not unique to the United States. But who happened to be in power when it happened? It was Biden and Harris.”

Michael Berry, director of UCLA’s Center for Chinese Studies, said a sluggish Chinese economy may be driving the government to exert greater control. “The government might be feeling that this is a time to be more cautious and control this kind of discourse in terms of what people are consuming and reading to try to put a damper on any potential unrest and kind of nip it in the bud,” Berry said.

Trump’s plan to purge the federal ranks of career civil servants and replace them with loyalists could further undercut his ability to roll back regulations, said Ann Carlson, a UCLA environmental law professor and former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “The reality is you can’t get anything done without good civil servants,” she said.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Peter McLaren) In November 2016, I developed an autoimmune condition that plagues me to this day and likely was brought on by the trauma of a Trump victory. It appeared to be a betrayal of the body as profound as the one unfolding on the nation’s political stage. My condition seemed to echo the larger affliction overtaking the land, a reminder of the profound toll that tumultuous times exact upon both body and spirit.

Maybe you want to hold on to memories through pictures or hang on to unneeded documents and files from college courses or old jobs just in case. But sometimes, when the behavior turns into large amounts of information being stored, it can be considered hoarding, said Emanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

In 2015, UCLA geologist Elizabeth Bell and colleagues reported carbon isotope ratios measured in a carbon inclusion within a 4.1-billion-year-old zircon crystal from the Jack Hills in Western Australia, says Hickman-Lewis. It lends credence to the idea that there was biological processing even before the formation of the earliest cells.