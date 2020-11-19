UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The legend of Juan Gómez Quiñones seemed all hype when I sat down for the first day of his History of Chicano People course at UCLA in the winter quarter of 2002. … But after he finished reading the syllabus, it all clicked. Gómez Quiñones lectured like an avalanche: a slow and steady rumble of facts that transformed into a cascade of lofty words. We all shut up and listened — and learned throughout the quarter.

Mounting evidence shows that accessing gender-affirming health care can be lifesaving for trans people who seek it. UCLA’s Williams Institute, a think tank that focuses on LGBTQ legal issues, reported that a lack of gender-affirming care likely contributed to high percentages of suicidal thoughts among transgender Americans.

An at-home test for the virus “was going to happen,” said Omai Garner, a clinical microbiologist and diagnostics expert at the University of California, Los Angeles Health System. “I am hopeful that it works well.” (Garner was also interviewed by KCRW-FM’s “Press Play.”)

“I think that we’re in a more dangerous place than we’ve been before. We have to remember that this virus spreads exponentially,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:55 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC (approx. 0:55 mark).

Johnese Spisso, president of UCLA Health and CEO of UCLA Hospital System, said the biggest challenge early on was layering a pandemic on top of a health care system that was “already busy and functioning at 100%.” A lot of her institution’s efforts went into ensuring that “we had the staffing, we had the supplies, we had the surge space,” Spisso said, especially in the early days when there was a lot of uncertainty about virus transmission.

[UCLA’s] Dr. [Jesse] Clark conducts most of the checkups at the clinic and is overseeing the vaccine trial. He said the location normally does research in HIV prevention and substance abuse, but quickly pivoted in August to the vaccine trial, with all hands on deck. The vaccine is administered in two shots, 28 days apart, according to Dr. Clark, who added that the science behind the vaccine was groundbreaking.

UCLA researchers using a model of airway tissue created from human stem cells have pinpointed how smoking cigarettes causes more severe infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the airways of the lungs. … To help understand how smoking affects SARS-CoV-2 infection on a cellular and molecular level, Dr. Brigitte Gomperts partnered with co-senior authors Vaithilingaraja Arumugaswami, an associate professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Kathrin Plath, a professor of biological chemistry, to recreate what happens when the airways of a current smoker are infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Free parking has been shown by researchers like Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, to have high costs for cities in terms of congestion, greenhouse gas emissions, and time spent driving around looking for parking.

“If they see a mosquito around us, they just open the phone, open up the app, point their phone towards the mosquito and hit the record button,” said [Haripriya Vaidehi] Narayanan, who started working on the project as a graduate student at Stanford University. She’s now in the Department of Immunology at the University of California Los Angeles.

“It’s a big deal because 13 other states follow California’s rules, and in sum it covers 40 percent of cars sold in the country,” said Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

A UCLA study found that around 449,000 renters in L.A. County were unemployed because of COVID-19 and had no income to pay their rent. Nearly all of these tenants are vulnerable to eviction, especially in communities with large percentages of low-income people of color. The impending eviction crisis could result in an estimated 120,000 households becoming homeless, including 184,000 children.

“If I had to put money on it, I think I would money on a drier than average winter for California overall, although it’s less clear if that’s going to be true across the northern Sierra this year,” said UCLA’s Daniel Swain.

Antiretroviral (ARV) treatment mitigates but does not eliminate HIV’s acceleration of cell aging, according to a recent small study. Publishing their findings in Pathogens and Immunity, Mary Sehl, M.D., of the University of California, Los Angeles, and her colleagues extracted DNA from 15 people with HIV at three points: six to 12 months before they began taking ARVs for the first time, about both six to 12 months and 18 to 24 months after they initiated HIV treatment.