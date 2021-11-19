UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Fresh look points to animal market as likely source of COVID | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Marc Suchard, a UCLA researcher who uses genetic sequences to study the spread of disease, said Worobey’s reconstruction makes clear that “most early cases occur near the market, identifying it as an early epicenter.” Suchard said he expects to work with Worobey on the next phase of this research.

Will sport-fishing boats survive environmental regulation? | Los Angeles Times

The California Air Resources Board meets Friday to consider a measure that would require sport-fishing, whale-watching and other excursion boat owners to install the newest and cleanest diesel engines … “How much higher can the cost of whale watching or sport fishing go before you lose customers?” said Jerry Nickelsburg, a professor of economics at UCLA.

Casting of Asians in ‘Eternals’ is refreshing | NBC News

Ana-Christina Ramón, director of research and civic engagement of the division of social sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that another systemic issue is that the source material by white writers is often adapted by white producers in Hollywood, who continue the trend of overlooking many of these inclusion concerns. In recent years, this model has also been replicated by newer platforms like streaming services.

Infrastructure bill and high-speed rail | Washington Post

On the surface, the federal government’s newfound commitment to infrastructure would seem like a boost for that grand elusive transit innovation of our time: high-speed rail. “This package is not the silver bullet for the bullet,” said Colleen Callahan, deputy director of UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation. “We won’t see much of it go to high-speed rail.”

COVID and LAX holiday travel | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, predicted a “minor surge, not something that may be major,” because of rising vaccinations and some immunity from previous infections. But the possibility of transmission persists — particularly for the unvaccinated, Kim-Farley said.

Women victims of domestic violence in prison | PBS NewsHour

Reentry programs like this are the exception, and more are needed, says UCLA Professor Jorja Leap. Studies show roughly a third of formerly incarcerated women return to prison within three years of their release. Leap’s upcoming book, “Entry Lessons,” examines the experiences of women released from prison. “The best programs give women a sense of community, that they’re not alone, that there are others who have been victims of sexual abuse, victims of domestic violence, that other women know and understand what they have gone through, and they support one another,” said Leap.

How to shop for artificial Christmas trees | NBC News

For those who suffer from certain allergies, bringing a live Christmas tree into the home during the holiday season can cause irritation, said Dr. Nina Shapiro, professor of head and neck surgery at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. Does this mean that artificial trees are better for those with allergies? Not necessarily: Shapiro said you can have the same reaction to an artificial tree.

Colorado wildfire signals fire season is far from over | New York Times

Wildfire experts see the signature of climate change in the dryness, high heat and longer fire season that have made these fires more extreme. “We wouldn’t be seeing this giant ramp-up in fire activity as fast as it is happening without climate change,” Park Williams, a climate scientist at U.C.L.A., said. “There’s just no way.”

Nail salon workers suffer COVID-related financial difficulties | City News Service

Most nail salon workers and owners were unable to find alternative employment during pandemic-related salon closures and continue to face financial difficulties after reopening, according to a UCLA-led study released on Thursday, Nov. 18… “Most nail salons are small mom-and-pop businesses owned and staffed by immigrants and refugees who are worried about paying for food and basic necessities, even after reopening,” said Lucero Herrera, a senior research analyst at the UCLA Labor Center. (Also: KNBC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

How Korean culture became a global phenomenon | Marketplace

K-pop “has just the right balance of local elements and global elements, something familiar and something strange. And I think the mix of that is very attractive,” said Suk-Young Kim, a professor at the School of Theater, Film & Television at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Government close to offering booster shots for all | National Public Radio

Experts like Anne Rimoin at UCLA say the surge in Europe shows the U.S. needs to do all they can to keep cases down. “The best thing we can do is to boost immunity in everybody that can be boosted,” said Rimoin. (Rimoin is also interviewed by KNX-AM – approx. 10:40 mark).

Plant-based diet helps man reduce migraines | NBC’s “Today”

The change in migraine frequency this patient experienced is, indeed, “rather impressive,” especially considering how long the effect has lasted, Dr. Charles Flippen, professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told TODAY.

Queer Mercado champions East L.A. LGBTQ+ community | LAist

“I think that this idea of a mercado is something that runs deep for us,” said Carlos Santos, a professor in the School of Public Affairs at UCLA. “Because we’ve been pushed out of these formal institutions and formal markets. So we’ve had to figure out a solution, and the Queer Mercado is innovative not only because it sort of builds on this tradition, but it also clarifies it in a beautiful way.”

Washington’s redistricting: What went wrong? | Seattle Times

The commission’s belated deal did draw the 15th Legislative District, stretching from Yakima to Othello and Pasco, as majority Latino. But Matt Barreto, a voting rights expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, who had been hired by Senate Democrats, released an analysis Wednesday saying the district fails to meet the requirements of the federal Voting Rights Act and would likely not withstand a legal challenge. (Also: Associated Press.)

Lulu, the new Hammer Museum restaurant | Los Angeles Times

Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin approached [Alice] Waters in 2020 about opening a restaurant in the available courtyard space … The chef’s decades of linking nutrition and education will continue at Lulu, where she and Tanis hope to connect UCLA students and the affiliated museum with hands-on opportunities to learn and even work in the kitchen (they’ve already hired a couple of UCLA students).

Can music help with meditation? | The Healthy

“Music meditation is a fine type of meditation that can be used to evoke states of mind such as peacefulness, calm, or ease,” says Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center in Los Angeles and the author of “The Little Book of Being.” Mindfulness meditation at UCLA does not use music, she says.

Those with breakthrough COVID infections shed less virus | Medical Xpress

Vaccinated health care workers with breakthrough COVID-19 infections shed less virus than those who are unvaccinated and infected, according to University of California, Los Angeles researchers. “SARS-CoV-2 viral loads are known to be a critical driver of transmission,” wrote authors led by Dr. Paul Adamson, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases. “Thus, our findings using real-world data suggest that COVID-19 vaccination might translate into decreased transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 infections.”