A new study from researchers at UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation says L.A.’s plan to invest in wastewater recycling could significantly protect the city against water shortages in the future. (UCLA’s Greg Pierce was interviewed — approx. 5:05 mark.)

“It will require a lot of searching for money in different parts of the budget, and it looks like he’s got his eye on the military budget to allocate some of the money there to producing these detention camps that they can use to round up and detain illegal immigrants,” said UCLA’s Daniel Treisman.

The Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, similarly reassured students in a statement that the University of California system doesn’t share citizenship status or other private student information “without a judicial warrant, a subpoena, a court order” or some other legal compulsion.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jessica Harris) More than a decade ago, it seemed the tide might turn against pervasive campus sexual violence. In a 2011 letter, under President Obama, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights charged universities with taking effective steps to end sexual violence, a form of sex discrimination that is prohibited by Title IX.

And for 40 years, [Lewis] MacAdams was the river’s relentless advocate … “He’d show up at meetings with the Army Corps and the Department of Public Works,” says Jon Christensen, an environmental journalist and historian with the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, “and they’d talk about the ‘flood control channel’ and he’d just say ‘river.’”

Seth Riley, wildlife branch chief for the National Park Service and adjunct professor at UCLA, told LAist they’ve been studying mountain lions for more than 20 years, but this was the first time they looked explicitly at activity patterns.

“More time in bed does not equal more sleep. What it typically equals is more time in bed awake, becoming increasingly frustrated that you’re not getting the sleep that you want and starting to calculate however many hours you believe you’re going to be able to get. And then what happens is with time, you develop a very powerful behavioral association with the bed and the bedroom and bedtime with stress,” said UCLA’s Dr. Ravi Aysola.

“Sometimes we see things on imaging and we have to go after it,” said Dr. Folasade May, a gastroenterologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the study. “People might end up with a big surgery. But it is hard to tell who needs the surgery and who doesn’t.”

Men age 45 or older and women age 50 or older should ask their doctor about obtaining a coronary artery calcium score, said Dr. Tamara Horwich, medical director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA in Los Angeles. “Having a positive score would indicate the need for lifestyle and or medication interventions to prevent future heart attack,” Horwich said. “And the good news is that prevention is possible.”

If you’ve ever had a UTI, also known as a urinary tract infection, you know the agony that often comes with one: peeing (what feels like) shards of glass and constantly feeling like you have to go, even when you’ve just been to the toilet. “It’s a very intrusive kind of pain that’s difficult to ignore,” Dr. Anne Ackerman, an associate professor of urology at UCLA Health, who also specializes in urogynecology and pelvic health, tells Self.

Tom Nunan, the co-head of [the producer’s program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television], said that both “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” appeared to be aimed more exclusively at their particular audience bases, making it unlikely that either film would connect across the board in the way that “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” did.