UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The UCLA American Indian Studies Center launched an interactive map to track hate crimes in the U.S., the university announced Thursday. The launch comes after Los Angeles County’s Commission on Human Relations released its annual assessment of reported hate crimes Friday and found that the number of such incidents is increasing.… “We want to send the message that it’s not just the black-and-white numbers that count,” said Shannon Speed, director of the UCLA American Indian Studies Center and professor of Anthropology and Gender Studies. (UCLA’s Albert Kochaphum and Chris Lam are cited.)

Measure J appears to be one of the few options favoring increased social services funding over direct police reforms. It is the first time something like this has been tried in L.A. County, home to the largest jail system in the country, said Kelly Lytle Hernández, a UCLA professor who has extensively researched L.A.’s criminal justice system. “This is watershed moment,” Hernández said.

The bureau has been tinkering with the formula over the last year. Yet despite improvements to the way it treats Native American communities, concern remains, says Randall Akee, an associate professor and chair of the American Indian Studies Interdepartmental Program at UCLA. Akee demonstrated how the formula affected Native American communities in a December study. “I take them at their word that they’re really trying to remedy the problem,” says Akee, a native Hawaiian.

North Carolina and Pennsylvania, which have growing populations of Latino voters, are examples of political battleground states where the Democratic Party continues to overlook Latino voters who would be receptive to their message, said Sonja Diaz, the director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Black youth in foster care have the largest chronic absenteeism rate in public schools in Los Angeles County, the highest representation in special education placement and disproportionate experience with punitive discipline in school, according to a study released Thursday by the UCLA Black Male Institute. “From absenteeism and suspensions to graduation and college attendance, Black youth in foster care in Los Angeles County are having negative educational experiences resulting in outcomes that raise serious concerns for their future,” said Brianna Harvey, a researcher at the Black Male Institute and a Ph.D. student at the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. (UCLA’s Tyrone Howard is also quoted.)

Now, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, [Raquel] Nuno ponders the cosmos professionally. She studies impact craters on the moon using tools aboard NASA’s robotic spacecraft orbiting the moon. “I found my passion — my calling — because he brought me out to look at the night sky,” she said of her father.

About 10 million eligible California voters never vote or only sometimes vote in elections according to a survey released Thursday by the UCLA Center For Health Policy Research. According to the survey’s data, about 2.8 million eligible voters in California never vote in national, state or local elections, and 7.7 million only votes sometimes. (UCLA’s Susan Babey is quoted. Also: KTTV-TV and KABC-TV.)

“Much of the time we’re lost in the past or the future,” says Diana Winston, the director of mindfulness education at UCLA’s Mindful Awareness Research Center. “When our minds go there, that’s where the anxiety kicks in — the grief, worry, all the negative moments people are dealing with. And especially with the election, it’s all the worry about what-if, and it creates more anxiety and fear and confusion.”

University of California, Los Angeles researcher David Hayes-Bautista says the lack of coverage prevents many Latinos from seeking out medical care until their conditions have progressed to a dangerous point. “Latinos were coming in, way advanced cases, into the ER,” he said, referring to what he saw at the Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles where he is a board member.

A UCLA study published in July indicates that as the virus began to progress in the US, the Asian American unemployment rate increased faster than that of white Americans, surging from around 3 percent in February — one of the lowest unemployment rates of any racial group — to a whopping 15 percent in May of this year. (By comparison, the unemployment rate for white people went from about 3 percent in February to 12 percent in May, according to the study.)

Republicans have long accused Big Tech platforms of censoring conservative views, but tech policy expert Ramesh Srinivasan says the argument is shaped around talking points that are aimed at invalidating election results. “What we see coming from the Republicans is this argument that lacks any evidence, frankly, that there are systematic biases in terms of censorship, as well as algorithmic biases that skew against conservative talking points,” says Srinivasan, a professor at UCLA, where he also directs the Digital Cultures Lab. “In fact, in reality, the opposite is exactly what is true.”

A similar study by UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, which looked at cases between 1990 and 2003, found that federal courts upheld 59 percent of “religious liberty burdens” during that period. By contrast, Winkler found that federal courts applying the compelling interest test upheld only 22 percent of free speech restrictions and 27 percent of laws that engaged in discrimination on disfavored grounds such as race.

Tens of millions of dollars are fueling arguments over what to fund and why “because, essentially, people are more interested in health-care initiatives,” said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, associate professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Bustamante is also quoted in El Pais.)