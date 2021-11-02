UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Climate change now main driver of wildfire weather | Los Angeles Times

As world leaders gathered in Scotland this week to discuss plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a study released on Monday said that global warming was essentially two-thirds to 88% responsible for the atmospheric conditions fueling increasingly destructive wildfires. And that’s a conservative estimate, said study author Rong Fu, a climate researcher at UCLA. “It’s happened so much faster than we previously anticipated,” she added. (Also: Agence France-Presse, Axios and KCAL-TV.)

Audiences gravitate to shows with diverse writers, casts | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

A new UCLA report shows television viewers like shows with diverse casts and writers. But while some groups are making gains in Hollywood, Latinx people remain severely underrepresented … “Those shows did incredibly well, and they show what’s possible if you produce what diverse audiences want,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 1:10 mark).

Fossil fuel divestment gains momentum in philanthropy | Associated Press

Ivo Welch, a finance professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, argues that foundations that divest won’t have much impact on the market and could even lose whatever leverage they might have with fossil fuel companies. “I think it’s primarily a public relations exercise,” Welch said. “Let’s presume we really could bring fossil fuel companies to their knees, and they would be bankrupt now. The world would be in utter collapse. They cannot possibly want that.”

Why Garcetti failed to tackle homelessness crisis | Washington Post

In 2016, Garcetti took the crisis to the voters. He sought approval of Proposition HHH, which would enable city officials to issue $1.2 billion in bonds destined to the development and construction of permanent supportive housing for the homeless. Five years later, and with Garcetti on his way out, Proposition HHH has been far from transformative. “It’s a huge failure,” UCLA professor Abel Valenzuela told me. “We had the voters’ approval. We have the money. We have the support of the city. And it hasn’t made any progress.”

Inside the unraveling of American Zionism | New York Times Magazine

Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at U.C.L.A., relied on Pew data in a 2017 paper that found that millennial Jews engage with Israel, even when young, as much as previous generations did — they were just more likely to question its actions and policies. “In the past, support was really unconditional, unequivocal,” Waxman told me. “Most American Jews today believe it’s entirely possible to be pro-Israel and at the same time critical of many Israeli government policies, especially policies toward the Palestinians.”

Remembering child psychiatrist Michael Rutter | Spectrum

To that end, Rutter helped to develop two gold-standard diagnostic tools for autism — the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) and the Autism Diagnostic Interview — in collaboration with Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles. “He really prided himself on his collaborations,” Lord says. “Almost everything he did involved collaboration.”

Must I mask if a place requires COVID vaccination proof? | HuffPost

“Being in a setting that requires proof of vaccination for individuals to be indoors absolutely reduces the risk of transmission, but it does not completely eliminate it,” Shira Shafir, an associate professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences and Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told HuffPost … Shafir said the delta variant changed our thinking about the necessity of continuing protective health measures (like masks) among those who are fully vaccinated.

Facebook’s name change challenged by Arizona retailer | Guardian

Mark P. McKenna, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Law, says even though Meta PCs has made an application to trademark its name, there are loopholes that may allow Facebook to acquire the name. One such measure is filing an application in another country and using that application date to file in the U.S. — a practice often used by big companies. “They look for a little country without a searchable system and then file there,” he told the Guardian. “That would be a way for them to have an earlier date.”

ACA open enrollment begins Nov. 1 | Palm Springs Desert Sun

Approximately 94% of Californians were insured in 2020 through all employer-provided, state and federal options, a record high for the state, according to a report by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. For the 1.1 million who are still uninsured, state and federal officials stressed financial help is available.