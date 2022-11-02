UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA to study impacts of Aliso Canyon gas leak | City News Service

UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced today. The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company’s Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns. (Also: KNBC-TV, KABC-TV and KCRW-FM.)

Latino culture is American culture for new generation | Los Angeles Times

“In the past few years, there is an increase in Latinx actors that are getting to be the leads. For example, Diego Luna in ‘Andor.’ He was in the movie [‘Rogue One’] first, but to be able to see him once a week, with his Mexican accent, on a series that is not binge-able — you have to wait until the next week. I can’t imagine growing up with my parents with their heavy accents, having the opportunity to see somebody like that in a ‘Star Wars’ franchise,” said UCLA’s Ana-Christina Ramón.

Advice for Latinos who want a career in the arts | Los Angeles Times

According to UCLA’s 2021 Hollywood Diversity Report, Latino actors accounted for only 7.1% of lead roles, and 6.3% of all roles, on broadcast scripted shows during the 2019-2020 season. Latino actors fared no better in scripted cable and digital TV, where they played 5.7% and 5.5% of all roles, respectively, and fewer than 5% of leads. These numbers fall far short of reflecting the U.S. population, 18.5% of which identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

Arizona court ruling in voter intimidation case | NBC News

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) The First Amendment’s free speech clause grants a lot of protection for false and odious speech. It also protects freedom of association. So if a group of people want to get together to protest the results of the 2020 election and falsely claim that Donald J. Trump won that election over Joe Biden, that is their right… What they don’t have the right to do is to interfere with others’ constitutionally protected voting rights, such as by standing around ballot drop boxes in military gear with weapons intimidating voters against casting their ballots.

Migrants and the midterms | Newsweek

Margaret Peters, associate professor of political science at UCLA, said that the main reason migrants travel in large groups, like the reported caravan, is because there is safety in numbers. Peters told Newsweek it’s common practice for migrants to band together when traveling as a way to avoid abuse from gangs or authorities while on the road.

California elections for top judicial posts | San Francisco Chronicle

For the justices, it’s an approach that makes sense, said Richard Hasen, a UCLA law professor and election law expert. “I do think that voters who want to get more information on justices can find it on news and public policy websites,” Hasen said. But he said the justices “have no reason to try to increase the prominence of their races, so they would not push for it.”

Cat allergies? Scientists are working on a shot | KTTV-TV

In the past, people with cat allergies could expect stuffy noses, sneezing, scratchy throats and even trouble breathing. But now, scientists at UCLA say they’ve tested a new form of treatment that might allow people to tolerate symptoms of cat allergies. A research team led by Dr. Jon Corren of UCLA tested their experimental shot on 121 adult patients aged 18 to 65, all of whom had a history of cat allergies.

Climate change rapidly accelerating in California | Los Angeles Times

The state is also showing progress on emissions, with the report noting that greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have been trending downward since 2004 even as the population has grown. However, a recent study from UCLA indicated that wildfire emissions, which were not previously counted, may have reversed most of those efforts.