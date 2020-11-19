UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

In the economic recovery, the demographics near the mall began turning more affluent and more white, said Paul Ong, director of UCLA’s Center for Neighborhood Knowledge. “I think the big fear was around Crenshaw Plaza accelerating that,” he said.

Even 20 years later, a job displacement reduces a person’s rate of employment by 5% to 10% on average, according to findings by Till von Wachter, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, and Jae Song, an economist at the Social Security Administration. (von Wachter was also quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle and interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

(Column co-written by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s stop at a West Bank winery Thursday is the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state to an Israeli settlement — and another sign of the Trump administration’s move away from long-standing principles and positions that had guided the approach of previous administrations, Democratic and Republican alike.

The American West reinforced the ideal of rugged individualism. That wasn’t always accurate, says Stephen Aron, a professor of history at UCLA and the soon-to-be president and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West. Early gold, silver, and copper miners were underemployed, seasonal workers in collective, industrial settings, rather than “lone prospectors working with a pick, pan and a shovel.”

Stuart Gabriel, director of UCLA’s Ziman Center for Real Estate, said he expects the housing market to heat up further in the new year. Not only has the Federal Reserve signaled it will continue its easy money policy but Gabriel also sees economic stimulus packages as more likely under the incoming Biden administration than the Trump administration. “There will be more housing demand,” he said.

Mr. [Watcharapong] Hongjamrassilp, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles, decided to answer those questions himself. His findings appeared this month in the Journal of Zoology.

A new research model out of UCLA found that neighborhoods with low incomes and high rates of heart disease, obesity and diabetes are most susceptible to coronavirus. … “We thought the elderly and people in nursing homes were the most vulnerable, yet we found that lacking a number of social resources contributes to a greater likelihood of getting infected as well,” said research author Vickie Mays, a professor of health policy and management and of psychology at UCLA. (Also: KNBC-TV, KABC-TV, KVEA-TV, KPCC-FM, La Opinion, City News Service, Scienmag and MyNewsLA.)

Dr. Linda Rosenstock, professor of medicine and health policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the surge had suddenly put everyone in the county at risk of encountering someone with the virus, which wasn’t true even a month ago. But the risk is much greater in the poorer parts of the city and county, where more essential workers live in denser housing and have fewer options to help limit contact with people who may be infected with the virus.

Dr. Anu Seshadri, pediatric and primary care specialist with UCLA Health, says a third phase of the virus seems likely, but is hopeful the experience from the first two phases will help people continue practicing CDC guidelines, especially while traveling. “The travel advisories that we’re giving as far as quarantining measures, things like that, it’s just to slow down the spread of the virus. You know, we live in a city where lots of people come from other countries, as well as cities, and we’re just trying to protect the people of the city,” says Seshadri.

“We haven’t had the kind of early-warning system and investment in this kind of early-warning system that we’ve needed from the very beginning,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We really need to be able to invest in protecting ourselves from viruses.”

At UCLA’s Vine Street Clinic in Los Angeles, Dr. Jesse Clark is thrilled with the results of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine trial.

“I think the challenge facing us is that if you roll back, in Los Angeles County about three, four weeks ago, we were averaging about 1,200 cases of COVID a day. And we’re now up at about 2,500 cases a day. Fortunately, deaths have not gone up, and hospitalizations are also up about 34%,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 7:00 mark).

“Because it’s an unknown on asymptomatic testing, we just don’t know what the accuracy is going to be with this particular test, yet,” said UCLA’s Omai Garner.

It is, indeed, possible to reconcile two conflicting desires: curbing the spread of COVID-19 while still keeping the economy open, according to an international team of researchers led by UCLA’s Akihiro Nishi. Two strategies that haven’t received much attention in the U.S. — “dividing” and “balancing,” used together and followed closely — could reduce coronavirus transmission about as much as a strict lockdown while maintaining economic activity, said Nishi, an assistant professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

UCLA researchers reported that a cough could send particles more than 6 feet away without any face covering. But a two-layer cloth mask reduced cough particles by 77 percent. “That’s actually more than I expected before I started the experiment, that’s good news,” said Yifang Zhu, Ph.D., a professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. She said surgical masks you can purchase at a pharmacy worked even better.

“If you think of the airways like the high walls that protect a castle, smoking cigarettes is like creating holes in these walls,” study co-senior author Dr. Brigitte Gomperts, a pulmonary medicine professor and member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a news release. “Smoking reduces the natural defenses and that allows the virus to set in.”

“There’s a good chance you’ve lived through the worst,” said Steven Wallace, a professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and an associate director at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “Not necessarily a pandemic but at other times there was a death in the family, or a divorce, or you lost your job, or other things that were painful and you made it through.”