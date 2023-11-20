UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

If the 62 million Latinos in the United States were their own country, they alone would make the world’s fifth largest gross domestic product for 2021, according to a report by UCLA. The report found Latinos had an economic output of $3.2 trillion with their income rising 7% between 2019 and 2021, where it fell by about 1% for non-Latinos. (UCLA’s David Hayes-Bautista was interviewed — approx. :50 mark.)

Another hurdle in the path to a possible PA-run Gaza is the Israeli government, which isn’t keen on having the PA extend its reach to the war-torn region, said Dov Waxman, director of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies in California.

“When lawsuits are brought against public figures they can only prevail if they can show that the speaker knew that the statements were false, or very likely false, and made recklessly without further investigation or caring for the truth,” said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA.

And this year’s El Niño is predicted to be an exceptionally strong one — maybe even ranking in the top five on record, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “This is likely to become an event that is historically significant,” Swain told reporters earlier this month. “All of California has elevated odds of a wetter-than-average winter.” (Swain was also quoted by The Hill.)

The elimination of this seemingly innocuous law could pave the way for cities to build denser housing, increase public transit options, and reduce their carbon emissions, according to Donald Shoup, an engineer and professor of urban planning at UCLA. “It isn’t just the housing crisis and climate change, it’s traffic congestion, it’s local air pollution, it’s the high price of everything — except parking,” said Shoup.

“If they’re avoiding lights and avoiding that human, residential, commercial, industrial infrastructure or even large lit roads, then that’s blocking their movement across the landscape. It’s blocking gene flow. It’s reducing their effective population size.” [said UCLA’s Travis Longcore.]

The LA100 Equity Strategies report, released by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, UCLA and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, offers a detailed look at inequities underlying L.A.’s clean energy investments, as well as recommendations to address them … Stephanie Pincetl, a lead author and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, said the assessment is an exceptional example of national and international leadership, but stressed that there is much work yet to be done.

The term “profound autism” was proposed in 2021 by the Lancet Commission on the future of care and clinical research in autism, which specified traits including a substantial intellectual disability (such as an IQ below 50) and very limited language (“e.g., limited ability to communicate to a stranger using comprehensible sentences”). “It came from a concern that there are a lot of people who need help and are getting lost in the shuffle,” says Catherine Lord, the report’s lead author and a psychiatry professor at UCLA School of Medicine.

“People … imagine it as being some kind of validation of that artist,” Robert Fink, a professor of musicology and humanities at UCLA, said of such course offerings. (UCLA does not have a class on Swift — yet.) The first to teach the Beatles or Bob Dylan at UCLA were English professors, who “had less of a phobia about that stuff,” Fink said. He explained that many university music departments “held onto a notion of popular music” as less-than-deserving of the attention.

In more than 40 years of teaching university classes, research professor Concepción Valadez has observed that the environment where students come from greatly influences the development of impostorization. The most alarming effect, she said, is that young people who don’t seek help to set aside those damaging and inaccurate self-perceptions may end up giving up and dropping out. “It’s not just a problem of the community itself, but it’s a problem of the country,” said the UCLA Department of Education researcher.

“In small amounts, we can handle” acetaldehyde without feeling sick, said Lara Ray, a psychology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in alcohol use disorders and was not involved in the study. But when alcohol isn’t metabolized properly, “the body then shows this aversive response.”