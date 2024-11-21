UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In an effort to build more housing and alleviate the city’s affordability crisis, Los Angeles is proposing a plan to rezone the city, allowing developers to add 255,000 new homes. The proposal would enable developers to build more units than currently allowed and change height and parking restrictions. However, a UCLA analysis finds that the rezoning plan may not deliver the expected results. (UCLA’s Shane Phillips was featured.)

“Arguments about the minimum wage are always very emotional,” said Till von Wachter, an economics professor at UCLA. “Economic issues are top of mind right now, and that can lead to a rejection of a higher minimum wage.”

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said there was a 10% to 20% chance that some areas north of Santa Rosa, California, and into southern Oregon would receive record three-day rainfall as a result of the storm. “In some places, it will more or less rain continuously from about right now through Sunday morning at least,” Swain said in a Tuesday afternoon briefing. “This looks like a more extreme rain event than it will be a flood event.” (Swain was also featured by the San Francisco Chronicle and Live Science.)

The boy’s story is emblematic of an issue affecting transgender students across the state, attorneys wrote. As many as 3,700 South Carolinians ages 13 to 17 are transgender, according to a 2022 study by University of California, Los Angeles researchers.