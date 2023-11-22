UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The tenth annual Hollywood Diversity Report produced by the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at the University of California, Los Angeles finds that more of the top broadcast and digital shows featured racially and ethnically diverse casts. For the first time, overall cast diversity reflected the population across all platforms following an upward trend over the last decade.

But separate out subgroups of Asian Americans and outcomes are far poorer, according to research findings now starting to trickle in. In a 2020 study, Ninez Ponce, who directs UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research, found at least one disparity that was disguised by aggregation in every Asian subgroup she and her colleagues examined. (Ponce was quoted.)

(Commentary by UCLA’s David Myers) Even in the midst of Israel’s devastating campaign in Gaza, which is a response to Hamas’ heinous attack on Oct. 7, it is not too early to consider the idea of a new Marshall Plan for the Middle East, focused largely on the long-term development of Palestine (and also on the need for reconstruction in decimated portions of southern Israel).

Dov Waxman, a professor and director of the Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, does not perceive the slogan to be “inherently threatening” and believes that is not what many Palestinians and their supporters mean when repeating it. “It’s an expression of Palestinian nationalism and it’s an expression of a demand for Palestinian freedom or self-determination,” said Waxman. “I think Palestinian self-determination need not come at the expense of Jewish self-determination. Nor do I think Palestinian freedom has to be considered a threat to Jewish rights.”

“The challenge for the Israeli government is attempting to negotiate the release of the hostages, to keep them safe in the meantime, while also pursuing Hamas leaders, who are now located in the south. They are concentrated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where the hostages are also believed to be held,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd.

“If some jurisdictions start disqualifying [Donald Trump], the Supreme Court needs to weigh in,” said Richard Hasen, an expert in election law and law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “My dog in this fight is for finality.” (Hasen was also quoted by NBC News and United Press International.)

Arkansas and New Mexico lead the nation in percentage of Latinos with no internet access, according to data from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

Transgender people are over four times more likely than cisgender people to be victims of violent crime, according to a study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law.