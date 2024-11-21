UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California’s first wireless charging roadway is coming to UCLA thanks to a state grant that will help support electric transit projects at the university. The $19.85 million grant, awarded to UCLA’s Events and Transportation program, will support the installation of inductive charging coils below the road along transit routes on Charles E. Young Drive, roughly between the Westwood Plaza intersection and Murphy Hall, about 3/4 of a mile long. (UCLA’s Clinton Bench was quoted. Also: KNBC-TV and KCAL-TV.)

The non-fiction award went to [UCLA’s] Jason De León, who’s book “Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling” is an anthropological look at the people who bring migrants over the southern border … Hosted by the National Book Foundation, the prizes are among the most prestigious U.S. literary awards. (Also: Associated Press.)

Generation Z is focused primarily on safety, followed by kindness, self-acceptance and having fun, according to a recent survey of 10- to 24-year-olds by the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA. (UCLA’s Yalda Uhls and Alisha Hines were quoted. Also: Spectrum News 1.)

“Between 1942 and 1965, the United States and Mexican governments had this bilateral agreement where Mexican workers could come into the United States, work short-term contracts and then return back to Mexico. About two million people working nearly five million contracts came to the United States under that program,” said UCLA’s Kelly Lytle-Hernandez. (Approx. 1:50 mark. Lytle-Hernandez was also interviewed on the “Today, Explained” podcast.)

Culturally divisive issues, including race and LGBTQ+ themes, cost school districts an estimated $3.2 billion during the 2023-24 school year, according to a recent study called “The Costs of Conflict.” The survey — published by the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at UCLA — found that battles over books and teaching about sexuality and other topics led to increased expenses for legal fees, replacing administrators and teachers who quit, and security, including off-duty plainclothes police officers.

November 20 marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day which is used to honor and remember transgender individuals who have lost their lives to violence. The Williams Institute at UCLA Law estimates that there are 1.6 million people in the U.S. aged 13 and older who identify are being transgender.

White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said the struggle is fundamentally about adapting to the effects of climate change. He pointed to recent research by UCLA scientists showing that global warming is a major culprit of the river’s decline, and that higher temperatures have, since 2000, robbed the Colorado River Basin of more than 10 trillion gallons of water, more than the entire storage capacity of Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir.

“That’s going to be quite a lot of water,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. These conditions are flipping much of the state “from anomalously dry to anomalously wet conditions,” he said, the latest example of California’s hydroclimate whiplash — swings that are only expected to become more sudden and dramatic as global temperatures continue to rise.

“There is a beneficial side of atmospheric rivers,” agrees Bin Guan, an atmospheric scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles and Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. “We tend to highlight the hazardous side but we have to remember that they provide important water supply in dry regions, such as California.” Overall, they contribute up to 50% of California’s rain and snow.