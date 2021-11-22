UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Colorado “may be a precursor to what we could see ultimately here in California as things get cooler for us,” UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said. Chillier weather hits Colorado earlier than California, sending people indoors, “which leads to higher potential for transmission of COVID.”

Alex Hall, a professor of atmospheric science at UCLA, added that the phenomenon was notable for its scale. The interior town of Hope, for instance, was hit with 11.6 inches of rain in 52 hours, about a third more than the amount of rain it usually receives in all of November. “What’s not normal is to have atmospheric river events that are this large,” he said, adding that in terms of rainfall, these events “are nearly equaling the historic record.”

“Cases are starting to rise again, and we have not yet conquered this virus,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We may be tired of Covid and Covid restrictions and public health measures, but this virus is certainly not done with us yet.” (Rimoin is also interviewed about booster shots by NPR’s “Morning Edition”.)

Findings from the Research on Immigrant Health and State Policy Study (RIGHTS), released by UCLA, show Latino and Asian immigrants see their experience in California as negative, despite being in a state with more inclusive policies than others. A total of 2,000 immigrants in California were surveyed, half of them Latino, half Asian. Respondents live in three regions: the Bay Area, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California. (UCLA’s Nadereh Pourat is quoted.)

Some experts questioned whether the negotiated prices would be directly felt by consumers. “It helps Medicare, without question, to reduce their expenditures,” said William Comanor, a professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “But how does that affect consumers? I bet Medicare doesn’t change the copay.”

In Los Angeles, Black pedestrians make up nearly 20% of all walkers killed by drivers, even though Black residents represent only 9.8% of the city's population, according to a December 2020 study by the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. (UCLA’s Tamika Butler is quoted.)

Elisabeth Honka, an associate professor of marketing at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that not only do some financial services need to be handled in-person, but there are areas where the internet infrastructure they have is not particularly robust. “So online banking is not quite working out for consumers,” she said.

In 2003, Chute and Cheng-Sim Lim curated a UCLA Film and Television Archive series, Heroic Grace: Chinese Martial Arts Film, accompanied by essays by critics David Bordwell and Berenice Reynaud, among others, and in 2004, Chute curated the Indian cinema series Bombay Melody at UCLA. “David had a knack for doing things like that,” wrote Lim, “recognizing talent where other folks (especially Western critics) weren’t looking.” From 2004-2013, Chute was the senior writer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, while continuing to supply reviews of new Bollywood releases to the LA Weekly, Variety and IndieWire. (Also: Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap.)

No matter what’s at the center of your table, buy organic if you can, says Monica Smith, a UCLA archaeologist who specializes in humans’ long-term relationship with the environment. “Just try buying something organic, like olive oil or organic wine or organic fruit, something that helps us to celebrate the farmworkers’ health and the production of food,” Smith says.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Stephen Acabado) Indiana Jones once said, “…if you want to be a good archaeologist, you gotta get out of the library.” This is the kind of adventurism that entices a lot of children to dream about being an archaeologist. In some sense, it is good first step to motivate students to seek out a degree in archaeology, but it also traps us in the romanticism attached to the discipline.