UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In the midterms, democracy comes out ahead | Los Angeles Times

“It would have been really worrisome to imagine, especially now that Trump is a candidate, someone who either is willing to lie about what happened in 2020, or who’s gullible enough to believe the election was stolen, either running the election or certifying the election results,” said Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor who directs the Safeguarding Democracy Project.

“While there’s still so much we don’t know about what happened in Colorado, we’re still learning. We know that LGBT people are far more likely to experience violence than non-LGBT people; our research shows up to four times as likely to experience violent attacks than non-LGBT people,” said UCLA’s Elana Redfield.

Churches stay tax-exempt under new marriage act | Associated Press

Recent posts on social media are spreading false claims about the supposed impact the bill would have on churches and religious organizations. … However, constitutional law experts say these claims are false. The social media post is correct that same-sex marriage is already legal, due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision. So if the Respect for Marriage Act doesn’t pass Congress, that would not change, said Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

L.A. ordinance could add protections for retail workers | Daily Breeze

First introduced in 2019, the ordinance was drafted in response to a 2018 UCLA Labor Center study … Of the more than 140,000 retail workers in L.A., the UCLA study found, 77% received no more than one week’s notice of their schedules, with the majority experiencing last-minute scheduling changes, including cancellation of hours they were to work which resulted in unstable income, or in the case of last-minute shift changes, difficulty finding child care or, for students, being forced to miss classes.

“It is the responsibility of the state of California to ensure that perpetual lawbreakers are brought to justice, and that is not happening,” said [UCLA’s Kent] Wong. “And until you have enough bilingual inspectors to address the labor law violations in the state of California, including health and safety violations, these conditions will continue.”

In the U.S., Latino roles are hard to come by. Only around 8 percent of roles in American movies go to Latino actors, according to a 2022 Hollywood diversity report, conducted by the University of California Los Angeles. … Yet, even in American media, these roles tend to go to those with lighter skin.

Tips for parents with teens struggling with mental health | Washington Post

(Column by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) As a clinical psychologist, I often find myself sitting across from college students struggling with challenges such as anxiety and suicidality, who confide that their parents don’t get it. Not surprisingly, I also work with parents of young adults who want to help their children but can’t seem to connect. It can be disheartening that people who matter deeply to each other misread cues at critical emotional junctures, but part of what I teach parents is how to help their teens feel heard and supported so they can move forward.

COVID: What you need to know about the new variants | La Opinión

Although infectious disease physician and immunology researcher at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, Otto Yang, argued that “people who are up-to-date with their vaccinations and who receive early treatment with Paxlovid or with Remdesivir they will be fine for the most part.” (Translated from Spanish.)