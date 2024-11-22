UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How the lives of human smugglers surprised Jason De León | NBC News

Anthropologist and author Jason De León said the problem with the topic of migration is that people “pedal these very simplistic stories — and it’s a very complex issue.” To examine the issue of human smuggling, [UCLA’s] De León spent seven years closely studying the lives of men dedicated to smuggling migrants from Central America and Mexico into the U.S. (De León was also featured by USA Today.)

The majority of transgender employees, 82%, reported experiencing workplace discrimination or harassment because of their gender identity or sexual orientation at some point in their lives, according to a new survey. The survey, conducted by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, an LGBTQ+ research think tank, defined “discrimination and harassment” as being fired, not hired, not promoted, or verbally, sexually or physically harassed. (UCLA’s Brad Sears was quoted. Also: The Advocate.)

“It’s symbolic to the extent that if the prime minster and the former defense minister do not set foot in any country in which the [International Criminal Court] has jurisdiction, there’s no enforcement whatsoever. So, it does make it complicated for them to engage in diplomacy, to promote Israel’s interests abroad, to continue to do what they’ve been trying to do, which is bring an end to the conflict,” said UCLA’s Benjamin Radd (approx. 1:05 mark).

“I’ve already seen some change, from the media requests that I’ve received. The first wave had to do with folks asking what this movement was about in South Korea. But lately, all the questions are about why American women are going crazy over this,” said UCLA’s Ju Hui Judy Han (approx. 1:40 mark).

“The biggest threat to California from a Trump administration is in California’s power, under a federal statute — the Clean Air Act — to regulate mobile sources like cars, trucks, really anything that moves, including things like lawnmowers and jet skis. California has been a leader in regulating emissions from all of these sources. But it can’t do so under the Clean Air Act unless it gets what’s called a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency,” said UCLA’s Ann Carlson (approx. 2:00 mark).

“If the definition of landslide is you win both the popular vote and Electoral College vote, that’s a new definition,” said Lynn Vavreck, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of “Identity Crisis” about Trump’s first election, in 2016. “I would not classify this outcome as a landslide that turns into evidence of desire for a huge shift of direction or policy.”

“They’ve set up a situation where it’s good for them to sell clean energy technologies to the world,” says Alex Wang, a professor of law at UCLA focused on Chinese climate policy. “It’s very good economically, and it’s good reputationally, and it’s good environmentally.”

Author Laura Gómez, a [professor at the UCLA School of Law], wrote a book to understand where Latinos fit in America’s racial order — the how and why of Latino identity becoming a distinctive racial identity. “Latinos have long influenced everything from electoral politics to popular culture‚ yet many people instinctively regard them as recent immigrants rather than a longstanding racial group,” reads Gómez’s website.

Gary Blasi, UCLA School of Law professor emeritus, said [Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority] is not alone when it comes to inefficiently using taxpayer funds. He pointed to the General Relief program run by the county that gives monthly cash to needy adults and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ signature homeless program, Inside Safe, as other efforts that involve expensive bureaucracies.

Large judgments and settlements in police misconduct cases are almost always paid by the city or county or its insurer. The money rarely comes out of the law enforcement budget, according to research by Joanna Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California Los Angeles. (Schwartz was quoted.)

In 2018, [Andrew] Flores, who is also a distinguished visiting scholar at UCLA Law’s Williams Institute, and his colleagues studied crime rates before and after cities in Massachusetts outlawed gender discrimination in public accommodations, i.e. bathrooms and locker rooms. They compared the rates in those cities with Massachusetts cities that had passed no such protections. “We found nothing,” he told me — no change in victimization rates for a crime that is already vanishingly rare. “At the end of the day, we were surprised by how many agencies had such trouble producing data for us because they couldn’t find it.”

“People come in saying, ‘I want to make sure it’s not fentanyl,’” said Chelsea Shover, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who runs a community-based drug checking program. “Or sometimes we see people saying, ‘I’m pretty sure this is fentanyl, but I want to make sure there’s not other stuff in it.’”

“Mid-latitude cyclones of course can exist on their own without an atmospheric river and they’re not always big events,” said Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at UCLA. “But it is when these two things occur together that we tend to get our biggest, most dramatic storms along the West Coast.”

“What we’re seeing is just tip of the iceberg, so it would not be surprising to see more cases outside of [Democratic Republic of Congo] and globally ... An infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere,” Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, tells Today.com.

If you’re new to weight training, supervision is key, says Dr. Joshua Goldman, a UCLA sports medicine physician. Work with a personal trainer or a friend who’s knowledgeable. They’ll keep an eye on your form and give you real-time feedback.