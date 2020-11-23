UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“These issues are particularly worse for Black respondents and other respondents who are people of color,” said UCLA’s Jody Herman.

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said seeing such plume-dominated fires anywhere in the American West is “pretty extraordinary by late November.”

UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative called the Latino vote decisive in Wisconsin, where Biden won the battleground state.

“They have almost unlimited resources and this seems to pose a threat to people’s confidence in the company,” said Dr. [Brett] Hollenbeck, an assistant professor of marketing at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Sherry He is also cited.)

“An event such as this is definitely not in the letter or spirit of the current regulations,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. If large numbers of people from different households do attend, that “would potentially be an ideal setting for a super-spreader event in which large numbers of people could become infected with COVID-19.”

“This virus preys upon our desire to get together and to spend time in close proximity to others. It’s a natural desire, but that’s what promotes spread of this virus,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 2:15 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN and KCRW-FM and quoted by Bloomberg News and CalMatters.

“We have seen a pretty good improvement in our success rates for taking care of these patients,” said UCLA’s Dr. Russel Buhr

“The fact is that anything that’s done between walls indoors is high-risk, no matter how you slice it, no matter how you tent it,” said Dr. Peter Katona, chair of the Infection Control Working Group at the UCLA Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Ninez Ponce at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health said that there was early indication from social media and Filipino-specific COVID memorial sites that Filipino communities were being hit hard by the pandemic. … “In fact one of the first deaths in Los Angeles county was a Filipino nurse,” Dr. Ponce said. “But part of the problem is that the data on COVID that’s available aggregates all Asian subgroups together.”

The other USC researchers include Krishna Somandepalli and Shrikanth Narayanan, working in collaboration with Yalda Uhls at … UCLA. Together the team created a deep learning model to analyze and predict movie ratings based on the language data in the movie script.

The issue of statin tolerance is a real concern, said Dr. Gregg Fonarow. He’s interim chief of the division of cardiology and director of the Ahmanson–UCLA Cardiomyopathy Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Millions of adult men and women who would benefit from statin therapy are not taking this very low-cost/high-value therapy out of concerns for potential side effects or intolerance,” Fonarow said.

Research from UCLA scientists and colleagues from other institutions finds that people with Parkinson’s disease who lack meaningful social interactions may be at an increased risk for severe symptoms related to the disease. … “That surprised us,” says study author Dr. Indu Subramanian, a neurologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and director of the Southwest Veteran Affairs Parkinson’s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers. “One of the most detrimental things is actually being lonely,” Subramanian says.

“It really looks as though these positive processes are acting independently from the negative ones. If anything, they may have stronger links with immunity,” says Julienne Bower, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and psychiatry and a researcher at the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at UCLA. “Sometimes it’s easier to increase people’s happiness than to decrease stress.”