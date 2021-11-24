UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Surging overdose deaths a tragic racial justice issue | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Helena Hansen and Joseph Friedman) Drug overdoses, which gained attention in recent years as a “white problem,” are now more common among Black Americans. In 2020, drug overdose death rates among Black Americans overtook those of white Americans for the first time since the 1990s, according to our recent analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This was a sharp reversal from 2010, when white Americans were over twice as likely to die of overdose.

Are students meeting LAUSD’s vaccine mandate? | Los Angeles Times

“LAUSD is one of the nation’s leaders in terms of applying public health measures including: regular testing, mask use, and now vaccination of eligible students,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, professor of epidemiology and community health sciences at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Such measures help to ensure that our children are learning in an environment that is as safe from COVID-19 transmission as possible.”

Emmys, Oscars and gendered awards | USA Today

Juliet Williams, professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, credits the LGBTQ community for challenging the traditional definition of gender, which opened the door to questions about its relevance in acting and other pursuits. “One of the very positive aspects of what’s going on here is people in the entertainment industry are moving beyond the idea that gender difference just is, (that) it’s essential. Instead, they’re saying, ‘Why does it matter? What difference does it make?’” she says.

Colorado COVID surge is a cautionary tale for California | KTLA-TV

“Swathes of unvaccinated people really do leave us wide open for another surge. We’re seeing this happen in Europe, we’re seeing this in other parts of the United States,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 0:45 mark. UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley was also interviewed.)

Does vitamin D protect us from diseases like COVID? | Popular Science

Angelique Campen, an emergency medicine physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, isn’t surprised by how much misinformation proliferated during the pandemic — especially given the poor insight among health care professionals. “Doctors are used to knowing the science and knowing what to do,” she says. “But this has been a time where you really didn’t know what treatments worked. People were grasping at straws and holding on to the ones that fit. It was trial and error.”

What we can learn from babies’ gut microbiomes | Discover

Sometimes, C-sections and antibiotics can’t be avoided and parents consider probiotics or prebiotics. “The infant microbiome is not set in stone at the time of birth,” says Karin B. Michels, epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “You still have time to try to optimize it.”

COVID cases rising in Western Europe | CNN

“The cases are increasing. We are seeing really the burden of infections are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. And even though we have great vaccination rates in a lot of these countries … you still have 30 or 40 percent who are unvaccinated. And this virus tends to find those people who are unvaccinated,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin.