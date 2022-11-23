UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Labor group chooses first Black woman leader | Los Angeles Times

Kent Wong, director of the UCLA Labor Center, called Wheeler a “proven, tested labor leader” and said that the strength of her win was “quite impressive” given that often the Fed’s elections are contested with various unions lining up behind one candidate or another. “She really was able to build a very strong consensus. ... It’s not easy to do,” he said. “It bodes well for her ability to bring diverse parts of the labor movement together.”

New law tackles erratic hours for retail workers | Los Angeles Times

A UCLA study released in 2018 found that 8 in 10 retail workers have fluctuating workweeks over which they have no control. Approximately 77% of retail workers receive less than one week’s notice of their schedules or changes to their schedule, the study found. (Also: City News Service.)

UCLA Law joins boycott of U.S. News rankings | Los Angeles Times

“The rankings disincentivize schools from supporting public service careers for their graduates, building a diverse student population, and awarding need-based financial aid,” UCLA Law School interim Dean Russell Korobkin said in a message to the law school community. “UCLA Law does all of these things, but honoring our core values comes at a cost in rankings points.” (Also: Reuters and Inside Higher Ed.)

Trump was a gift that might not keep giving | New York Times

Chris Tausanovitch, a political scientist at [UCLA], downplayed the success of the Democrats: “This was in many ways an expected result. The polls and models performed well. The Democrats overperformed expectations slightly, but as others have pointed out, their performance is better in seats than in votes.”

COVID is robbing Latinos of intergenerational support | Los Angeles Times

For tightknit, lower-income family structures, the loss of a grandparent can be particularly devastating, making “it difficult for households to keep making progress,” said Arturo Bustamante, a UCLA professor of health policy and management who has been studying the pandemic’s effects on Latinos. “Now COVID is another factor that threatens economic security,” he said.

“This has always been an area of concern. We’ve been seeing this trend for years. But I think the article is really highlighting what I think we have seen over most recent years, where … fidelity of sound has become so great on their personal listening devices that people use, that it allows individuals to listen at louder levels while still getting a clear quality of sound,” said UCLA’s Arineh Khachatoorians (approx. 1:10 mark).

Aging as a Latino in the United States | Telemundo

The essential industries in which many Latinos work are less likely to include employer-sponsored retirement plans or private health insurance. That leaves them working longer and relying on their adult children instead of being able to afford a nursing home, said David Hayes-Bautista, director of the UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. (Translated from Spanish.)

Do you need to test for COVID before Thanksgiving? | ABC News

“You also have to remember that your actions affect other people,” said Anne Rimoin, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “As we move further and further along out of the most acute phase of the pandemic, it doesn't mean that risk mitigation measures aren't worthwhile.”

Why California should ban the herbicide paraquat | CalMatters

California researchers have known for years that paraquat use in the state’s agricultural areas, especially in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties, leads to increased risks of Parkinson’s disease. In July, a research team at UCLA found increased risks of thyroid cancer associated with paraquat in those same counties.

Massive layoffs at Meta worry contract workers | Forbes

“It sends shockwaves and the reality is you have such drastic work reductions [in the white-collar workforce,] and it will have a negative impact on the service workers who clean offices and provide food,” Kent Wong, the director of the UCLA Labor Center, told Forbes.