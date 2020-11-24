UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Richard Jackson) 2020 reinforced another lesson: If we don’t prepare for health disasters and manage them skillfully, informed by the best evidence, then people suffer and die needlessly. In confronting a novel virus, the United States failed in its response, and we continue to have one of the world’s highest COVID-19 death rates.

“So, what have we learned after four years of Donald Trump? That millions of white Republican voters in America are so motivated by the threat they see to their status in America that they hunkered down in 2020 and voted in favor of Trump in larger numbers than in 2016,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto.

“I think what California can teach the nation and the Biden administration is that we need to envision a new world when it comes to responses of harm and violence,” said Alicia Virani, associate director of the Criminal Justice Program at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law.

The extent to which evictions can increase infections is evident in a new study set to be published next week, which 60 Minutes previewed. The study, led by Dr. Kathryn Leifheit from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, found that evictions led to a total of 433,700 excess COVID-19 cases and 10,700 additional deaths in the U.S. from the beginning of the pandemic until the CDC’s national order in September.

A report released Thursday by the University of California at Los Angeles researchers said that 66 percent of Los Angeles health-care workers who responded to an online questionnaire (not a randomized sample) said they would delay taking a vaccine.

Eighty-one percent of the national nail salon work force are women while 79 percent are foreign-born, according to a 2018 report conducted by the UCLA Labor Center.

A study this week by UCLA’s California Policy Lab predicts nearly 750,000 Californians will stop receiving unemployment insurance benefits by the end of next month when two other CARES Act programs expire, including one that extends state benefits and another that targets self-employed workers and independent contractors. (Also: UCLA’s Till von Wachter was quoted by KCBS-TV.)

“Remittances have been a central component of the economy in the region, and now is probably one of the first times when that source of revenue is going to be really threatened,” said Cecilia Menjivar, a University of California, Los Angeles sociology professor who studies Central America. “We still don’t know what many of the effects could be, but it could be outright hunger.”

The new mask policies could help Iowa and North Dakota tamp down on the virus, says Dr. Timothy Brewer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. If the remaining 14 states that don’t have mandates follow suit, “they would probably decrease the risk of transmission and cases, lower the burden on their healthcare systems, and help to protect their populations,” he notes.

To prevent superspreader events, we need to better understand them, said Anne Rimoin, an infectious diseases expert at the University of California, Los Angeles. She has called for detailed contact tracing of the infections around President Donald Trump, including those who attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony and indoor White House reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Rimoin was also quoted by CNBC and interviewed by KNBC-TV and the CBS Evening News (approx. 2:25 mark).

“I think it is an interesting question, about why do we see this surge occurring when there hasn’t been much change, if you will, in the guidance provided to individuals or businesses. I think it’s multifactorial,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

Exposure to cigarette smoke makes airway cells more vulnerable to infection with the new coronavirus, UCLA researchers found. … “If you think of the airways like the high walls that protect a castle, smoking cigarettes is like creating holes in these walls,” coauthor Brigitte Gomperts told Reuters. “Smoking reduces the natural defenses and this allows the virus to enter and take over the cells.”

A June study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law said 20 states and Washington, D.C. ban licensed health care professionals from conducting conversion therapy on children.

And as attention turns to hard-hit areas such as the northeast San Fernando Valley, Vickie Mays, a UCLA professor of health policy and management and of psychology, said that public officials may want to consider whether people taking the tests will have the ability to respond to positive results. Other measures that may need to be implemented include providing places for people to quarantine, if they test positive and live in a place where there cannot separate themselves from others in their households, Mays said. (Mays was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “Take Two.”)

“I was expecting at-home approved tests, honestly, a month ago,” says Omai Garner, a clinical microbiologist and specialist in diagnostic devices at the University of California, Los Angeles Health System. Garner is hopeful that the new All-In-One Test Kit from Lucira Health will expand testing efforts, but with one caveat: It should only be used on people with symptoms.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Bishop) During the COVID-19 pandemic, little attention has been paid to the plight of students without any homes or unstable housing. Our research at UCLA shows that more than 269,000 K-12 students are experiencing homelessness in California, the highest number in the country, and a figure so large it could fill Dodger Stadium five times over.