Support for kids’ COVID shots varies by California region | Los Angeles Times

Early demand for the COVID-19 vaccine for young children has been startlingly uneven in California, with some areas embracing the shots and others much slower to accept them … “In one sense, the higher levels of 5-to-11-year-old vaccination rates is somewhat a surrogate measure for vaccine acceptance at all ages,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

New therapies offer hope for paralysis patients | Los Angeles Times

Working with funding made possible in part by the activist efforts of [actor Christopher] Reeve — who was paralyzed after a fall from a horse in 1995 and died in 2004 — [UCLA’s Reggie] Edgerton has explored the ways in which the brain and spinal cord can be retrained to work together. With gradual refinements, especially in the last few years, he says he has seen patients stand and move with assistance, regain sensation in lower extremities, and improve bladder control and sexual activity. (Edgerton is quoted.)

As federal disaster aid languishes, private lenders step in | New York Times

In the absence of fixes to the disaster recovery program, climate experts said the new lending arrangement from Enterprise and Morgan Stanley was useful. That program “responds to a real need,” said Liz Koslov, a professor in the urban planning department at the University of California, Los Angeles. But she said it was nonetheless problematic, part of a broader trend of private companies that profit from disasters.

Rittenhouse verdict and armed protest in America | Christian Science Monitor

“Kyle Rittenhouse and Black Lives Matter have one important thing in common, and it’s something that could be harnessed for effective political change: They both feel like they have been unjustly treated by the criminal justice system,” says Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment scholar at the UCLA School of Law. “People may [also] rightly ask, ‘If police aren’t going to protect me, who is going to protect me?’”

Native Americans dying younger proof of ‘systemic harm’ | USA Today

“There are other questions we need to be asking that really start to dig at the colonial underpinnings of indigeneity,” said Desi Small-Rodriguez, a University of California, Los Angeles demographer who is Northern Cheyenne and Chicana … She directs the Data Warriors lab, which studies Indigenous social sciences, and cofounded the Indigenous Data Sovereignty Network that aims to ensure data usage for the betterment of Native peoples.

COVID misinformation alarms experts | Modesto Bee

“It is very concerning going into the winter months that some people have not yet chosen to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA. “And hopefully they will get vaccinated because these vaccines work incredibly well. They’re very good at preventing serious disease, hospitalization and death.”

Researchers discover unexpected regulator of heart repair | Medical Xpress

A study using mice by scientists at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA reveals that cardiac muscle cells play a pivotal role in determining how the heart heals following a heart attack. The findings challenge a longstanding paradigm about heart repair and identify a protein that could serve as a target for drugs to treat or prevent heart failure.

Sleep training for adults prevents depression | CNN

Undergoing cognitive behavioral sleep training, which teaches you how to break bad habits in order to prepare your mind and body for a good night’s sleep, may help prevent depression in older adults with insomnia, a new clinical trial has found … Numerous studies have shown that insomnia is a major risk factor for depression, and “some 30% to 50% of older adults complain of insomnia,” said study author Dr. Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.