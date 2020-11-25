UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The study published this month in the journal “Physics of Fluids” is the first time cold plasma has been shown to effectively and quickly disinfect common surfaces like plastic, metal, cardboard, basketball composite leather, football leather and baseball leather, according to UCLA’s Samueli School of Engineering. “This is a really exciting result, showing the potential of cold atmospheric plasma as a safe and effective way to fight transmission of the virus by killing it on a wide range of surfaces,” Richard Wirz, the study’s leader and an engineering professor at UCLA, said in a statement.

Now, with Biden just months away from entering the White House, automakers are adjusting to the new political reality, said Julia Stein, supervising attorney at UCLA’s Frank G. Wells Environmental Law Clinic. “What this letter seems to me to signal is that everybody else in the industry now realizes there’s a change of administration that is going to set new standards,” Stein said. “And they are going to be more aggressive — much more aggressive — than what the Trump administration has set.”

“Our research suggests sharper seasonality. Drier in shoulder seasons, wetter in winters. That’s a dangerous recipe when it’s in connection to wildfires,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said. “The trend is of things getting worse.”

“We need to be examining all of our options and put all of the possible methods of control on the table,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and a former senior official with the L.A. County public health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Kim-Farley was also interviewed on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

UCLA doctoral student Benjamin Seitz has studied the psychological impact of the virus, and he says this is largely because humans can’t see the virus, so it’s tough to assess the risk. “We do have this common threat that should be bringing us all together and that we can rally behind. But because we can’t see it, it’s hard to … get that messaging across to people,” Seitz says.

Still, [UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle] De St. Maurice noted, enforcement could be an issue: “You may get pushback and a lot of these employees are teenagers and may not feel comfortable correcting an adult. You want to keep the theater open, and you want to keep your customers happy.” (De St. Maurice was also interviewed by KNBC-TV.)

After reviewing details of the case, UCLA assistant law professor Sunita Patel said Pyxis “botched this up completely by deleting that portion.” “The purpose of an independent, factual investigation is to uncover the facts,” said Patel. “Then you can let the public determine that it’s an outlier.”

Dr. [Haig] Aintablian collected $100,000 in medical supplies to take with him. In addition to that, he took four ultrasound machines that he bought on his own, with $7,000 he raised. “I was blessed to be able to bring ultrasound machines out to Armenia and distribute them to different hospitals and also teach the residents here what I have learned at UCLA ... some of the cutting edge techniques, some of the procedures that we need ultrasound for,” he said.

“One of the huge gaps now in the data is: What is the probability of testing positive before you get symptoms?” Benny Borremans, a disease ecologist at UCLA, said in October. Right now, scientists just don’t know for sure.

This shift of atmospheric rivers may affect moisture and heat transported into Antarctica, said Weiming Ma, an atmospheric scientist at UCLA and lead author of the new study published in the AGU journal Geophysical Research Letters, which publishes high-impact, short-format reports with immediate implications spanning all Earth and space sciences.